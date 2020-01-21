No. 9 Villanova Beats No. 13 Butler 76-61 to Hand Bulldogs 3rd Straight Loss

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

No. 13 Butler dropped its third straight game Tuesday night in Philadelphia with No. 9 Villanova picking up a 76-61 victory in a matchup of two of the Big East's top contenders.

A week ago the Bulldogs were the No. 5 team in the country—the highest-ever in-season ranking for the program—with a star in Kamar Baldwin seemingly capable of carrying the team through March. How quickly fortunes change this college basketball season. Following a home loss to Seton Hall and a road loss to DePaul, the Bulldogs dropped rapidly in the rankings, setting up as much of a must-win as a team can have in January.

The loss moves Butler to 15-4 (3-3 Big East) and three games back of Seton Hall for the conference lead.

Meanwhile, Villanova (15-3, 5-1 Big East) continues to roll following a setback on the road against Marquette to start January. The Wildcats have now won five in a row and are just a game back of Seton Hall—a team Villanova will still have to face twice before the season ends.

After dropping marquee matchups to then-No. 16 Ohio State, No. 24 Baylor and Marquette, the victory gives Nova a resume-building win to go along with its takedown of then-No. 1 Kansas in December. It's just the second victory against a ranked team this season for the Wildcats.

Notable Performers

Jermaine Samuels, F, Wildcats: 20 points, seven rebounds

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F, Wildcats: 12 points, 14 rebounds

Kamar Baldwin, G, Bulldogs: 21 points, two rebounds

Bryce Nze, F, Bulldogs: 11 points, 12 rebounds, five assists

What's Next?

Villanova's schedule takes a small dip with a two-game road trip to Providence and St. John's beginning Saturday. The Wildcats will need to make the most of those two matchups with games against Creighton, Butler and Seton Hall all on the horizon.

Before its rematch with Nova, Butler will host Marquette at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Friday and then take on Georgetown and Providence as they prep for the Wildcats to come to town and finish out the home-and-home series.

