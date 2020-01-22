US Figure Skating Championships 2020: TV Schedule, Top Contenders and Event Info

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

The 2020 United States Figure Skating Championship begins on Thursday, with Nathan Chen and Alysa Liu ready to defend their individual titles.

Four days of action will conclude on Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, North Carolina.

Chen is seeking his fourth consecutive gold at the nationals, and he remains undefeated since his disappointing performance at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Places in the USA team for the world championship in March will also be decided during the event.

Date: Thursday, January 23

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 p.m. GMT

TV: NBCSN and NBC

Stream: NBC Sports Gold

NBC's full coverage and schedule of the championship is available here.

Top Contenders

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Chen is the huge favourite to bag his fourth national crown when he takes to the ice against a field that will likely struggle to match his quality.

The Salt Lake City-born star has found redemption after placing fifth at the Winter Olympics, and the 20-year-old has matured into a potent winner.

Chen would become the first man since Brian Boitano in 1988 to win four titles in a row, and he is young enough to capture many more golds in his career.

Vincent Zhou, who won silver in 2019, recently returned to the sport after a break to concentrate on his education. The 19-year-old went four months without training but has revamped his coaching regime as he attempts to restart his career.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Liu became the youngest national champion in history at the 2019 championships at just 13 when she swept to gold in Detroit.

The California-born starlet has continued to expand her repertoire since last year's triumph, but she will not be eligible to represent her country on the world stage until she is 16. She will then be able to chase glory at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 14-year-old became the first female figure skater in history to land a triple axel and quadruple jump in the same program last year, highlighting the incredible depth of her talent. Liu is also the first American female to successfully land a a quadruple lutz in competition.

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are back to defend their ice dancing title and will be attempting to win the nationals for a third consecutive year.

However, Madison Chock and Evan Bates are expected to run the champions close due to their current form. They won national gold in 2015 and could add a second title to their collection.

Chock and Bates are five-time silver medalists at the championship, and they placed just behind last year's champions 12 months ago.