Report: Patriots' Julian Edelman Had Shoulder Surgery, Won't Have Lengthy Rehab

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman underwent shoulder surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter added Edelman shouldn't have "a lengthy rehab" and is planning to be ready when the Patriots start their offseason program.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Jan. 8 the veteran pass-catcher "dealt with an assortment of injuries, including a separated AC joint in his shoulder, a knee issue and rib injury that were described as serious enough that they would have ended some other players' seasons."

Even though he's signed through the 2021 season, the fact Edelman plans on playing in 2020 is arguably noteworthy on its own. The Patriots are in a position of flux, and it's no longer a given they'll retain the core players responsible for their most recent Super Bowl triumphs.

Rob Gronkowski retired last offseason, and Tom Brady is approaching free agency with the very real threat of him moving on.

"I am open-minded about the process and at the same time I love playing football and want to continue to play and do a great job," Brady said in a Westwood One interview. "I am looking to what is ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I will embrace it with open arms."

Regardless of Brady's decision, Edelman figures to be a key player next season.

The 33-year-old enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in 2019, catching 100 passes for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. He was one of the few consistent pieces in a passing game that had to replace Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown, with Mohamed Sanu arriving before the trade deadline to provide much-needed help.

Especially if the Patriots have to adapt to a new quarterback, having Edelman healthy will be a nice boost for the offense.