Report: Patriots' Julian Edelman Had Shoulder Surgery, Won't Have Lengthy Rehab

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 24: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on August 24, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman underwent shoulder surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Schefter added Edelman shouldn't have "a lengthy rehab" and is planning to be ready when the Patriots start their offseason program.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Jan. 8 the veteran pass-catcher "dealt with an assortment of injuries, including a separated AC joint in his shoulder, a knee issue and rib injury that were described as serious enough that they would have ended some other players' seasons."

Even though he's signed through the 2021 season, the fact Edelman plans on playing in 2020 is arguably noteworthy on its own. The Patriots are in a position of flux, and it's no longer a given they'll retain the core players responsible for their most recent Super Bowl triumphs.

Rob Gronkowski retired last offseason, and Tom Brady is approaching free agency with the very real threat of him moving on.

"I am open-minded about the process and at the same time I love playing football and want to continue to play and do a great job," Brady said in a Westwood One interview. "I am looking to what is ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I will embrace it with open arms."

Regardless of Brady's decision, Edelman figures to be a key player next season. 

The 33-year-old enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in 2019, catching 100 passes for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. He was one of the few consistent pieces in a passing game that had to replace Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown, with Mohamed Sanu arriving before the trade deadline to provide much-needed help.

Especially if the Patriots have to adapt to a new quarterback, having Edelman healthy will be a nice boost for the offense.

Related

    Senior Bowl Preview LIVE from Mobile 🔊

    Tap to listen to @nfldraftscout, @Connor and @Mello007 preview this year's Senior Bowl week

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Senior Bowl Preview LIVE from Mobile 🔊

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Playoff Bracket Finalists:

    @JLass and @fastderf are the top remaining brackets after both going 9/10

    @JLass is riding with the 49ers for a shot at the crown @fastderf has the Chiefs taking home the Lombardi

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Playoff Bracket Finalists:

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs

    Brady Responds to ‘Stay Tom’ Message Drawn in Snow

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Brady Responds to ‘Stay Tom’ Message Drawn in Snow

    Dakota Randall
    via NESN.com

    Report: Ex-Pats Practice Squad Player to Join Coaching Staff

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Report: Ex-Pats Practice Squad Player to Join Coaching Staff

    Isaiah Houde
    via Patriots Wire