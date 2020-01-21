Nicolas Pepe Says 'Things Are Definitely Going Better' at Arsenal

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Nicolas Pepe knows it's taken him a while to get up to speed in the Premier League, but Arsenal's record signing believes he's improving.

The winger joined the Gunners from Lille in the summer, a transfer worth £72 million. Yet Arsenal have so far received only modest returns for such a hefty investment, with Pepe registering five goals and as many assists across all competitions.

Even so, Pepe thinks the tide is turning, per FourFourTwo: "Things are definitely going better. I am still learning, and there is plenty of room for improvement, but in terms of understanding, things are definitely becoming easier."

Pepe's erratic form has reflected the chaotic nature of the Gunners' season. Initially working with former manager Unai Emery when he first arrived, Pepe struggled to get on the pitch before Emery was sacked back in November.

Freddie Ljungberg took over on an interim basis, and Pepe quickly showed improvement. He starred during a 3-1 win away to West Ham United in early December.

However, the performance proved a false dawn, rather than a breakout, and familiar inconsistency soon resurfaced. Ljungberg stepped aside late last month to make room for Mikel Arteta in the dugout, giving Pepe his fourth different manager dating back to last season.

Like Ljungberg, Arteta has quickly coaxed some encouraging signs from Pepe. The Ivory Coast international dominated during a 2-0 home win over Manchester United on New Year's Day.

Pepe hasn't quite hit similar heights since, but he has responded to the work Arteta is doing to help refine his game: "Mikel has explained exactly what he would like me to do on the pitch and shown me videos that have stressed the importance of my positioning. He's told me what he would like me to do to help me progress as a player."

Arteta needs Pepe to regain the form he showed at Lille, where he tormented defences with electric pace and intelligent movement. With his lethal left foot, Pepe is a major threat whenever he cuts in from the right.

However, the 24-year-old has appeared more content to try to dribble past defenders than make runs from out to in. A more direct Pepe would increase the threat from an Arsenal side struggling for goals recently.

The Gunners have been held to 1-1 draws by Crystal Palace and Sheffield United in their last two league games. Finding extra firepower has been tough while Alexandre Lacazette is struggling and leading scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang serves a suspension.

Promising 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli has done his best to fill the void, scoring against the Blades on Saturday.

As good as Martinelli has been, it's Pepe who ought to be pushing toward double-digit goals. He was signed to be a match-winner other teams fear, and getting Pepe on track should remain Arteta's priority.