Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Marcus Rashford Injury, January Transfer Window

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an update on Marcus Rashford's injury but would not be drawn on discussing whether the club will bring in another forward to replace him.

Rashford suffered a back injury in last week's 1-0 FA Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

Solskjaer said at his press conference ahead of the Red Devils' Premier League clash with Burnley on Wednesday:

"He won't be fit for this game that's for sure. Hhe will be out for a while; he'll get the time he needs to recover. We're always looking at improving the squad and seeing if there's anything out there but nothing I can talk about now."

Asked whether the injury was a pre-existing issue before Rashford played Wolves, he said:

"He's not had that injury before, no. He complained a little bit after Burnley [on December 28], he felt it the first time, and we managed him as well as we could then. He had some days off for treatment, taken off in games and suddenly this was a new injury. He didn't have any injuries before then."

A report from The Times' Henry Winter had suggested there had been mismanagement of Rashford's condition by United's medical staff:

Rashford will be one of several first-team players missing for Burnley's visit, and Victor Lindelof might also be a doubt, too:

United let forwards Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave in the summer without replacing either, so with Rashford injured their only options are Anthony Martial and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood.

Solskjaer had no updates on new arrivals, though:

Fans will be hoping the club get a move for Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes over the line:

The playmaker wouldn't be a direct replacement for Rashford, but he's someone who can both score and create. In 135 games for Sporting, the No. 10 has returned 63 goals and 51 assists.

Solskjaer also responded to criticism by former United team-mate Gary Neville of the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward following Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Liverpool:

Had Liverpool taken their early chances, United could easily have been 4-0 down at Anfield. The Red Devils fell behind to Virgil van Dijk's early header, but after weathering the storm and improving somewhat in the second half, they could have equalised through Martial, but the Frenchman missed a promising chance.

Mohamed Salah then punished them with an injury-time counter-attack when they piled forward for a corner.

The defeat left United 30 points behind Liverpool in the league after 23 games, and the Reds have a game in hand.

The Red Devils beat Burnley 2-0 when they met in December, and they'll be hoping for a repeat result on Wednesday.

Sean Dyche's side ended a four-match losing streak on Sunday when they came from behind to beat Leicester City. United have failed to win five of their 11 league games at Old Trafford this season, so a repeat performance from the Clarets could easily earn them a positive result.