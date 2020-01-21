Australian Open 2020: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Tuesday's Draw

Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal made a triumphant debut at the 2020 Australian Open on Tuesday, steamrolling his way into the second round following a 6-2, 6-3, 6-0 victory over tournament newcomer Hugo Dellien.

The 2009 Australian Open champion showcased his best tennis in a one-sided third set, and Nadal will face either Joao Sousa or Federico Delbonis in the next stage of the contest.

Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem—seeded fourth and fifth, respectively—also advanced with wins against Frances Tiafoe and Adrian Mannarino. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1) to progress after he was knocked out in the first round of last year's Australian Open.

Karolina Pliskova beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 7-5, with the Czech star hoping to reach at least the quarter-finals of this tournament for a third year running. Fourth seed Simona Halep had a more difficult job defeating Jennifer Brady, but the 2018 runner-up edged her American opponent 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Tuesday's Key Results

Men's Singles

(1) Rafael Nadal bt. Hugo Dellien: 6-2, 6-3, 6-0

(4) Daniil Medvedev bt. Frances Tiafoe: 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

(5) Dominic Thiem bt. Adrian Mannarino: 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

(12) Fabio Fognini bt. Reilly Opelka 3-6, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5)

(15) Stanislas Wawrinka bt. Damir Dzumhur: 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4

(23) Nick Kyrgios bt. Lorenzo Sonego: 6-2, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1)

(27) Pablo Carreno Busta bt. Jozef Kovalik: 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (2)

Alexei Popyrin bt. (28) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga: 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1, 0-0 (retired)

Ernests Gulbis bt. (20) Felix Auger-Aliassime: 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4

Women's Singles

(2) Karolina Pliskova bt. Kristina Mladenovic: 6-1, 7-5

(4) Simona Halep bt. Jennifer Brady: 7-6 (5), 6-1

(5) Elina Svitolina bt. Katie Boulter: 6-4, 7-5

(6) Belinda Bencic bt. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova: 6-3, 7-5

(9) Kiki Bertens bt. Irina-Camelia Begu: 6-1, 6-4

(10) Madison Keys bt. Daria Kasatkina: 6-3, 6-1

Ons Jabeur bt. (12) Johanna Konta: 6-4, 6-2

Zarina Diyas bt. (21) Amanda Anisimova: 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Ajla Tomljanovic bt. (31) Anastasija Sevastova: 6-1, 6-1

Nadal made light work of Bolivia's Dellien and will continue his quest for a third Australian Open final in four years, still hoping to win his first major title in Melbourne in more than a decade.

The Spaniard's serving, in particular, improved as the match progressed—three of his five aces came in the third set—while the longer baseline rallies appeared to weigh more heavily on Dellien over time.

Nadal's only first-round exit at the Australian Open came at the hands of countryman Fernando Verdasco in 2016, and the ATP summarised a dominant display from the top seed:

He'll face the winner of Sousa and Delbonis in the next round, and Nadal isn't looking beyond that, per the official ATP Tour website: "I think about my practice tomorrow, try to follow up the level of tennis that I played in the third set. That should be my main goal today, no? I need to play at my highest level if I want to keep going in the tournament."

Medvedev was always expected to have a tricky opening clash with Tiafoe, who offered some resistance but ultimately fell 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to the Russian.

Former world No. 29 Tiafoe made his first (and to date, only) Grand Slam quarter-final appearance at the 2019 Australian Open.

Despite the timing of their match, Medvedev was in great form:

Thiem booked a straight-sets win of his own after defeating Mannarino 6-3, 7-5, 6-2, his eighth successive career win against the Frenchman without a reply.

The Austrian is certain to see the level of competition significantly increase in the matches to come, but Thiem's opening matchup showed a lot of promise, per tennis writer Jose Morgado:

Kyrgios showed great focus to win two tiebreak sets en route to his straight-sets win against Sonego, who came off second-best in the clutch moments and suffered the only breaks of the match (two).

Australian Kyrgios was given more motivation to succeed in this tournament after seven-time major winner John McEnroe gave him a charity-based incentive, per Metro's George Bellshaw:

Pliskova looked similarly untroubled in her matchup with Mladenovic, who also fell in straight sets and has now failed to advance past the first round of the past four Australian Opens.

Mladenovic recorded seven double faults and won just a single break point from seven opportunities, per the official Australian Open website, as her poor streak in Melbourne continued.



Elsewhere, Madison Keys required less than one hour to best Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-1, per the New York Times' Ben Rothenberg:

Halep encountered more resistance in her meeting with Brady but pulled through to secure a 7-6 (5), 6-1 victory, an early test that could prove valuable as her tournament progresses.

The Romanian looked troubled in a particularly tense opener and had to save three set points, though she looked closer to her usual best with a run of four successive games to round out the match. World No. 3 Halep will face Briton Harriet Dart after she defeated Japan's Misaki Doi.