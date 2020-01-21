Australian Open 2020: Tuesday Results, Highlights, Scores Recap from Melbourne

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal secured his safe passage to the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday with a straight-sets win over Hugo Dellien.

Women's No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova also made it through at the expense of Kristina Mladenovic.

Dominic Thiem and Belinda Bencic progressed in straights sets against Adrian Mannarino and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, respectively, but Johanna Konta suffered an upset at the hands of Ons Jabeur.

The likes of Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina, Nick Kyrgios Daniil Medvedev are also in action in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Selected Men's Singles Matches

(1) Rafael Nadal bt. Hugo Dellien, 6-2, 6-3, 6-0

(5) Dominic Thiem bt. Adrian Mannarino, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

(15) Stan Wawrinka bt. Damir Dzumhur, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4

(4) Daniil Medvedev vs. Frances Tiafoe

(7) Alexander Zverev vs. Marco Cecchinato

(10) Gael Monfils vs. Yen-Hsun Lu

Selected Women's Singles Matches

(2) Karolina Pliskova bt. Kristina Mladenovic, 6-1, 7-5

(19) Donna Vekic bt. Maria Sharapova, 6-3, 6-4

(6) Belinda Bencic bt. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 6-3, 7-5

Ons Jabeur bt. (12) Johanna Konta, 6-4, 6-2

(5) Elina Svitolina vs. Katie Boulter

(4) Simona Halep vs. Jennifer Brady

(17) Angelique Kerber vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Tuesday Recap

Nadal dropped just five games in his opening-round tie against Dellien.

Two of those were on his serve as Dellien offered more resistance than the scoreline would suggest, until the No. 1 seed powered to a bagel in the final set.

He broke the Bolivian eight times and hit 38 winners along the way, including this sumptuous effort:

The Spaniard will take on Joao Sousa or Federico Delbonis in the next round.

Pliskova eased through her opening set in 25 minutes against Mladenovic, who managed to win just one game.

The Frenchwoman gave a better account of herself in the second:

Tennis broadcaster Ravi Ubha gave his take on the No. 2 seed, who is unbeaten in five matches in 2020:

Meanwhile, Maria Sharapova suffered her third consecutive first-round exit in Grand Slams as she lost in straight sets to No. 19 seed Donna Vekic.

Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times observed what the defeat will do to her ranking:

Per BBC Sport, when asked if she would appear in Melbourne next year, the 2008 Australian Open winner said: "I don't know. I don't know."

It was a day to forget for Konta, too, as she went out in the opening round at Melbourne for the first time in just 63 minutes to Jabeur.

The No. 12 seed, who reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2016, had played just once since last year's U.S. Open because of a knee injury.