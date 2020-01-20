Tony Romo Rumors: CBS Can Match Any Contract Offer Amid ESPN Buzz

Rumors have swirled that ESPN may attempt to poach NFL announcer Tony Romo from CBS this offseason, though CBS reportedly holds one important card in the negotiations. 

According to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, "it all comes down to money. Romo could walk away from CBS if ESPN blows him away with an offer he can’t refuse. My sources say CBS is prepared to be competitive. CBS has matching rights to any offer."

                  

