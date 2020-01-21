Copa del Rey 2020: Round-of-32 Odds, Live-Stream Schedule and Picks

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona will kick off their campaign to win a fifth Copa del Rey in six seasons when they visit Segunda Division B side Ibiza on Wednesday in the third round.

In-form Real Madrid also visit third-tier opposition in the shape of Unionistas Salamanca, while holders Valencia face Logrones.

On Thursday, Atletico Madrid will travel to Cultural Leonesa.

Here is the draw in full, with the full schedule available here.

Live streaming available in the United States on ESPN+.

Latest Tournament Odds

Barcelona 2-1

Real Madrid 3-1

Atletico Madrid 6-1

Sevilla 9-1

Valencia 12-1

Real Sociedad 12-1

Athletic Bilbao 22-1

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

Ibiza vs. Barcelona

Quique Setien passed his first test as the new Barcelona manager on Sunday when he oversaw a 1-0 home win against Granada.

Lionel Messi scored the only goal in the 76th minute after German Sanchez had been sent off for a second bookable offence:

Wednesday's meeting with Ibiza at the Estadi Municipal de Can Misses will be an interesting test for Setien as he will not be able to gain any real credit regardless of the result, but a poor performance will be criticised.

He is likely to ring the changes given Ibiza's significant inferiority and Saturday's upcoming La Liga game against Valencia.

The Blaugrana sit top of La Liga but only on goal difference:

Ibiza, meanwhile, are third in Group 1 of Segunda Division B. To get this far in the Copa, they have beaten Pontevedra and Albacete.



Ibiza manager Pablo Alfaro is a former Barcelona player and also played at Racing Santander alongside Setien in the mid-1990s.

Even a second-string Barcelona side should brush Ibiza aside. As ever in a lopsided match of this nature, the opening goal will be crucial for the visitors, as Ibiza will make themselves difficult to break down in the hope of frustrating Barca.

Prediction: Ibiza 0-4 Barcelona

Unionistas Salamanca vs. Real Madrid

Real have enjoyed a superb 2020 so far. They have beaten Getafe and Sevilla in La Liga and won the Spanish Super Cup.

Like Barca, Los Blancos are likely to play a weakened team against Unionistas, who only came into existence in 2013 after UD Salamanca became defunct.

However, Zinedine Zidane will take no risks when it comes to getting through the third round.

The Super Cup victory was the Frenchman's first trophy since returning to the manager's role at the Santiago Bernabeu and continued his remarkable record in finals:

Real have not made a Copa del Rey final since 2014, when they last won the competition thanks to a 2-1 victory over Barcelona.

And after a disappointing 2018-19 season, Real will be aiming to pick up every trophy they can this season.

That is bad news for Unionistas, as there should not be any complacency on Real's part.

The Salamanca outfit caused a shock in the last round, though, when they knocked out Deportivo La Coruna. A repeat result is not likely to happen.

Prediction: Unionistas Salamanca 1-3 Real Madrid