Manchester United's Sergio Romero Uninjured After Crashing Lamborghini

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2020

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Sergio Romero of Manchester United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on January 4, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was uninjured after he crashed his Lamborghini near the club's Carrington training ground on Monday.

Per MailOnline's Jack Bezants, Romero totalled the car on the Carrington Spur Road, the A6144 motorway, but was himself unscathed.

He was filmed standing next to the car by a passerby while police attended the scene:

The Lamborghini, said to be worth £170,000, had hit a roadside barrier and gone underneath it:

There may have been icy conditions on the roads following a cold night in Manchester in which temperatures fell below freezing.

Romero, 32, has been the Red Devils' No. 2 goalkeeper since his arrival at the club in 2015.

The Argentina international has not managed to unseat David De Gea in between the sticks, but he has proved an able deputy whenever called upon, with this season being no exception:

Romero has played in four of United's UEFA Europa League matches this season and all of their FA Cup and Carabao Cup games, with the exception of the first leg of their Carabao semi-final with Manchester City.

Having been unharmed in the crash, he'll likely start United's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Watford or Tranmere Rovers on Sunday.

Related

    Report: Man Utd 'Prep' Dembele Offer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Man Utd 'Prep' Dembele Offer

    Sport Witness Team
    via Sport Witness

    Season Could Now Be Defined by One Rash Decision

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Season Could Now Be Defined by One Rash Decision

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Van de Beek Plays Down Real Madrid Links

    'Nothing is official'

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Van de Beek Plays Down Real Madrid Links

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    The Liverpool FC moments that prove Brandon Williams can be a Manchester United regular for years to come

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    The Liverpool FC moments that prove Brandon Williams can be a Manchester United regular for years to come

    via men