Manchester United's Sergio Romero Uninjured After Crashing Lamborghini

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was uninjured after he crashed his Lamborghini near the club's Carrington training ground on Monday.

Per MailOnline's Jack Bezants, Romero totalled the car on the Carrington Spur Road, the A6144 motorway, but was himself unscathed.

He was filmed standing next to the car by a passerby while police attended the scene:

The Lamborghini, said to be worth £170,000, had hit a roadside barrier and gone underneath it:

There may have been icy conditions on the roads following a cold night in Manchester in which temperatures fell below freezing.

Romero, 32, has been the Red Devils' No. 2 goalkeeper since his arrival at the club in 2015.

The Argentina international has not managed to unseat David De Gea in between the sticks, but he has proved an able deputy whenever called upon, with this season being no exception:

Romero has played in four of United's UEFA Europa League matches this season and all of their FA Cup and Carabao Cup games, with the exception of the first leg of their Carabao semi-final with Manchester City.

Having been unharmed in the crash, he'll likely start United's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Watford or Tranmere Rovers on Sunday.