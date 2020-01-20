Leonardo Confirms Edinson Cavani Wants PSG Transfer; Atletico Madrid Make Offer

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has asked to leave the club this month, sporting director Leonardo has confirmed.

Cavani has been consistently linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 giants of late, as he's fallen down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes following the summer acquisition of Mauro Icardi.

After PSG's win over Lorient in the Coupe de France on Sunday, Leonardo said the Uruguayan wants a fresh challenge after six-and-a-half years in Paris and Atletico Madrid have already made their interest known, per Andrew Steel of Goal:

"We always said the same thing for Cavani. We hoped that he would stay at the club. Today, he asked to leave. We are studying the situation.

"We had a proposal from Atletico Madrid. We did not have a proposal worthy of the player's worth. [But] I'm not sure Cavani will be here in February.

"Today, there is nothing [to say he will leave]. But he has made the proposal to leave. We've never thought about selling him before.

"We will see how it turns out in the coming days, but we are listening to Cavani because we respect him. It's a little clearer now, with him at the end of his contract."

Per French football writer Jonathan Johnson, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel said he was unsure if the striker would be at the club come the end of the month:

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been tentatively linked, although according to Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph, there isn't serious interest from either:

Cavani has been a crucial player for PSG down the years and has helped the team become the dominant force in France during his time at the club. The Uruguay international has won five French titles and is the club's all-time top goalscorer.

However, a number of injury issues and the red-hot form of Icardi have limited the minutes Cavani has played this season. With that in mind, it's no surprise he is open to a new adventure elsewhere.

WhoScored.com provided the numbers behind what has been a disappointing spell:

At the age of 32, Cavani will feel he still has something to offer at a high level, and it would be fascinating to see him link up with a manager like Diego Simeone in Madrid.

When he's at his best, Cavani is incredibly difficult to handle, with his movement and physicality providing a dual-threat for defenders. A new challenge in a fresh environment might trigger an upturn in form, too.

The forward's contract expires at the end of the campaign, meaning that PSG will lose him for free if he doesn't move on this month. After making his intentions clear, a January transfer feels like the most sensible course of action.