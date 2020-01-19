Raheem Mostert Breaks Colin Kaepernick's 49ers Postseason Rushing Record

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert set the team's single-game postseason record for rushing yards on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, surpassing Colin Kaepernick (181).

At the time of publication, Mostert had chewed up the Packers for 220 yards on 29 carries, and the run game has been so effective that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has only needed to throw eight passes.

For good measure, Mostert added four rushing touchdowns.

He also made history along the way:

If you were to poll 49ers fans before Sunday's game as to who the hero might be, a number of players probably would have gotten the nod. Garoppolo, maybe, or Nick Bosa. Perhaps George Kittle or Richard Sherman. Mostert—who had a solid season, rushing for 772 yards and eight touchdowns—might have been a bit further down the list.

For perspective, he rushed for 100 or more yards in a game just once this season.

Instead, Mostert had a game that won't soon be forgotten. And his afternoon would be pretty incredible all on its own, though the fact that he was discarded by a number of NFL teams before landing on the Niners makes it all the more remarkable:

Unexpected heroes often emerge in the postseason. Mostert absolutely annihilated the Packers on Sunday, a performance that will be remembered in the pantheon of amazing postseason games for the Niners, a franchise that has seen a few of them.