Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks January Transfer Plans After Marcus Rashford Injury

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Sunday the Red Devils may look to bring in players during the January transfer window after losing top scorer Marcus Rashford to injury.

The Norwegian told Sky Sports that Rashford has suffered a stress fracture in his back that may force the club to strengthen their squad before the window closes at the end of the month:

"He won't be back until after the mid-season break. I don't know how long it is, I'm not the doctor. Normally a stress fracture is six weeks to heal. Then he needs some recovery and rehab after that probably.

"It's an unfortunate situation we are in. We might look at some short-term deals as well. If there are the right players there and they fit, we can buy. If there are loans available, that might be possible."

Henry Winter at The Times reported Rashford may be out for up to three months:

Rashford's injury is a huge blow to United as he is the club's top scorer this season with 19 goals in all competitions. He has also been involved of 18 of the club's 36 Premier League goals in 2019-20:

The Red Devils must now find a way to cope without Rashford. Mason Greenwood is the most likely player to come into the starting XI but only turned 18 in October and lacks Premier League experience.

Manchester United have already missed out on a move for Erling Braut Haaland in January. The Red Devils may be regretting not signing the 19-year-old after he hit a hat-trick on his Borussia Dortmund debut on Saturday:

Solskjaer's side continue to be linked with a move for Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes, and Rashford's injury may strengthen their resolve to bring in the Portugal international.

Sports journalist Duncan Castles summed up the current situation:

Rashford's injury means he joins midfielders Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba on the injured list, leaving Manchester United short of options and highlighting the lack of strength in depth at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer looks in need of attacking reinforcements in the January window if he is to guide his team to a top-four finish but will have to move quickly with the window due to close in less than two weeks.