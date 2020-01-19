Cowboys Rumors: Jason Witten May Play for Jason Garrett, Giants in 2020

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jason Witten is keeping his options open as he ponders his future for 2020.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Witten "hasn't ruled out playing" next season and that the veteran tight end could join one of his NFC East rivals. The New York Giants hired former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to be their offensive coordinator, so they'd be a natural landing spot.

Witten signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys when he came out of retirement, so he's a free agent this offseason.

Mortensen alluded to the 11-time Pro Bowler having no path to join Mike McCarthy's staff in Dallas. McCarthy brought in Lunda Wells as tight ends coach, and he may have felt resisting any overtures from Witten allowed him to start with more of a blank slate for 2020.

The 37-year-old caught 63 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns for Dallas. His days as a team's No. 1 tight end appear to be over, but he would have value in a more limited role.

In the Giants' case, Witten would be a complementary piece to Evan Engram, who was on pace for a career year in 2019 before suffering a season-ending foot injury. Engram had 44 receptions for 467 yards and three scores through eight games.

Engram has spoken highly of Witten as well, calling him one of the tight end "pioneers who changed the way the game is played," per the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy: "Any time you are on the field playing with or against a guy who has set the standard at your position and is a Hall of Famer, you have to take advantage of seeing that any way you can."

Considering he has spent 16 seasons with the Cowboys, seeing Witten in a Giants jersey would be a jarring sight at first.

It wouldn't be an unprecedented move, though. Jerry Rice moved across San Francisco Bay to suit up for the Oakland Raiders, and Brett Favre played his final two years with the Minnesota Vikings.