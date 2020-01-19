NFL Draft 2020 Rumors: Bengals 'Have No Intention' to Trade No. 1 Pick

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The opportunity to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is apparently too good to pass up for the Cincinnati Bengals.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday the Bengals "have no intention" of trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Many expect the Bengals to select Burrow with the top pick.

Burrow's father, Jim, addressed the possibility during an interview with TSN 690 in Montreal earlier this week:

Andy Dalton has one more year left on his contract, and his time with Cincinnati appears to be over after the team benched him midway through the 2019 season. If the Bengals were to trade or release Dalton, none of his $17.7 million cap number would count against the team's payroll, per Over the Cap.

Cincinnati's 33-23 Week 17 victory over the Cleveland Browns felt like a farewell for Dalton, who has spent nine years in southwestern Ohio.

"I have no idea—no idea—what's going to happen," he told reporters after the game. "But if it is [the end], you always want to end a game with taking a knee. Glad it was that for my last one, if that's the case."

All of this would seemingly leave the Bengals with a straightforward decision.

Burrow threw for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions for LSU in 2019, collecting the Heisman Trophy and a national championship. He's the best quarterback in the draft, and his arrival would provide a shot in the arm for a team that averaged the second-lowest attendance during the regular season.

The Bengals, who finished with a 2-14 record, have more needs than just quarterback. By trading down, Cincinnati could collect additional draft picks that would be used to fill out the rest of the squad.

The franchise was in a similar position heading into the 2003 draft. It was coming off a two-win season and desperately needed a franchise quarterback, since Jon Kitna was only a short-term stopgap.

With the No. 1 overall pick, the Bengals selected Carson Palmer. The two sides had worked out his contract days before the draft as well.

As much as the Bengals have earned their reputation for futility, it wouldn't appear they'll overthink their best approach to the first round of the draft.