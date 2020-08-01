Jamal Murray out for Nuggets vs. Heat with Hamstring Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will miss Saturday's game against the Miami Heat because of a hamstring injury.

The team announced Murray is dealing with tightness in his left hamstring.

It's unclear when Murray suffered the injury, though he did play in Denver's 114-110 scrimmage loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The 23-year-old scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting in 26 minutes.

In his fourth NBA season, Murray remains an essential part of head coach Michael Malone's starting five. He is averaging 18.8 points through 55 games before the season was suspended on March 11. The Kentucky alum is shooting a career-high 45.5 percent from the field.



The Nuggets (43-22) are already locked into the postseason heading into their first game of the restart. They could move within one-half game of the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a win over Miami.