Jamal Murray out for Nuggets vs. Heat with Hamstring Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2020

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Denver. The Nuggets won 109-95. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will miss Saturday's game against the Miami Heat because of a hamstring injury. 

The team announced Murray is dealing with tightness in his left hamstring.  

It's unclear when Murray suffered the injury, though he did play in Denver's 114-110 scrimmage loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The 23-year-old scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting in 26 minutes. 

In his fourth NBA season, Murray remains an essential part of head coach Michael Malone's starting five. He is averaging 18.8 points through 55 games before the season was suspended on March 11. The Kentucky alum is shooting a career-high 45.5 percent from the field. 

The Nuggets (43-22) are already locked into the postseason heading into their first game of the restart. They could move within one-half game of the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a win over Miami. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    1 Bold Prediction for Every Top 10 Free Agent 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    1 Bold Prediction for Every Top 10 Free Agent 🔮

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated Playoff Picture from Friday's Results

    Check out the top stats and best highlights from Friday's slate of games ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Updated Playoff Picture from Friday's Results

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis and the Bucks Are Built for the Bubble

    The Bucks are already showing their dominance in Orlando

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis and the Bucks Are Built for the Bubble

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Gregg Popovich Talks Standing During Anthem

    'Everybody has to make a personal decision. ... I reacted the way I wanted to'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gregg Popovich Talks Standing During Anthem

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report