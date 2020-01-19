NFL Rumors: Tom Brady 'Prepared' to Discuss Future with Teams Beyond Patriots

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tom Brady is set to enter free agency this offseason for the first time in his career, and he is reportedly "prepared to discuss a future with teams beyond the New England Patriots," Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com reported.

Though he can still return to New England for his 21st season with the team, La Canfora noted re-signing with the team is "far from certain at this point" and that it would be "extremely surprising" if he signed any deal before reaching free agency.

Brady will be 43 for the entire 2020 season, but he is still looking to compete for a championship, no matter the team.

The quarterback has won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, including three since the 2014 season, but this year fell short of expectations with a Wild Card Round loss. After a 10-1 start, New England lost four of its final six games.

Brady also struggled at an individual level, failing to reach the Pro Bowl for the first time since tearing his ACL in 2008. His 24 passing touchdowns were his lowest since that season, while the 253.6 passing yards per game was second-worst in this span.

Only once (2002) in his nearly two decades as a starter did he average fewer than the 6.6 yards per attempt produced in 2019.

Despite those problems, Brady would likely have plenty of opportunities on the open market considering his career success as one of the greatest players at his position in NFL history.

New England owner Robert Kraft has said he doesn't want to see the quarterback on another team.

"And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he play for the Patriots," Kraft told Peter King of NBC Sports earlier in January. "Or number two, he retires."



It seems unlikely he will retire, meaning it will be up to the Patriots to retain their superstar to keep him from going elsewhere in 2020.