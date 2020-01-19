NFC Championship Game 2020: Packers vs. 49ers Injury Report and Predictions

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers won four games last season. A year later, they are one victory away from reaching the Super Bowl.

It's been an incredible turnaround for San Francisco, which went 13-3 during the regular season and beat the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round. The only other team remaining in the NFC is the Green Bay Packers, who have also won 14 games following their divisional-round victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

While it hasn't been too long since the 49ers reached the Super Bowl—they were in it during the 2012 season—they haven't won the championship since the 1994 campaign. If they win Super Bowl LIV, it will be their sixth championship and tie them with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in NFL history.

With the 49ers and Packers soon to face off for the NFC championship, here's everything you need to know ahead of the NFC title game.

2020 NFC Championship Game

Who: No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Injury Report

49ers

While the 49ers had some limited participants at practice, especially earlier in the week, they have no players with injury designations heading into Sunday's game.

That's great news for San Francisco, as that means its three players who either missed a practice or were limited in the buildup—linebacker Kwon Alexander, defensive lineman Dee Ford and tight end George Kittle—should suit up against Green Bay.

Kittle missed Wednesday's practice because of the ankle soreness he suffered during the divisional-round win over the Vikings. However, he was a full participant Thursday and Friday, and there was never any doubt that he would be in the 49ers' lineup.

Ford returned to action against Minnesota after he hadn't played since Nov. 17 because of quadriceps and hamstring injuries. He progressed throughout the week and was a full participant for Friday's practice.

Alexander is the only player who was a limited participant in all three practices this week, but it appears his pectoral injury has improved enough for him to play Sunday.

Packers

FB Danny Vitale: Questionable (knee), P JK Scott: Questionable (illness).

It was a bit of surprise that JK Scott was on Green Bay's final injury report, as it hadn't been previously announced that he was dealing with an illness.

If Scott can't play Sunday, the Packers will have to sign another punter to add to their roster, which does have an available spot. It would also affect Green Bay's field-goal attempts because Scott is the team's holder.

Danny Vitale has missed the Packers' past two games, but he was a limited participant in all three of their pre-game practices. So there's a chance he will be back on their offense Sunday.

While not having Scott would be a hit to their special teams, the Packers have to be pleased that they are mostly healthy at this point in the season and will have the majority of their key players ready to go against the 49ers.

Game Prediction

A key matchup to watch in this game is whether veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers can get the Packers going against the 49ers defense, which ranked second in the NFL and first in the NFC during the regular season.

When Green Bay faced San Francisco during Week 12 of the regular season, it had only 198 total yards in a 37-8 loss. That wasn't enough for the Packers to win that game, and it won't be enough this time, either.

Rodgers and the Packers should have a better showing, as they will finally find an offensive rhythm against the 49ers. However, it won't happen until it's too late, as San Francisco should build an early lead and hold off Green Bay.

With many of their players not having much postseason experience before this year, the 49ers' hunger to get to the Super Bowl and win it will power them into the big game.