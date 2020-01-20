Fantasy Basketball 2020: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 14

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Fantasy managers can make a push in their leagues before the NBA All-Star break. With the trade deadline also approaching, shrewd pickups can compensate for missing out on a rising asset following a few transactions.

As usual, injuries and rotation tweaks elevate upstart talent across the league. As we take a look at Week 14, a former No. 1 overall pick trends in the right direction, potentially solidifying himself as a must-start player until further notice.

Conversely, two players who opened January on hot streaks have cooled off in recent outings. Owners should keep both on the roster in case the pendulum swings back in their favor, but neither belongs in starting lineups.

We'll go through start 'em, sit 'em and add 'em advice with a couple of suggestions for each category going into Week 14.

Start 'Em

PG, SG Markelle Fultz, Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz has been on the upswing since the start of the new year, scoring 21-plus points in three January games. He's also logging 30 or more minutes on a consistent basis as guard D.J. Augustin recovers from a knee injury.

The Orlando Magic will re-evaluate Augustin in three to four weeks, so Fultz should continue to post solid stat lines similar to Saturday's outing against the Golden State Warriors (23 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal).

Fultz hasn't found his three-point shot yet, but he's efficient from the floor (.463) and the free-throw line (.739) this season.

SG, SF Norman Powell, Toronto Raptors

Over the last week, the Toronto Raptors welcomed forward Pascal Siakam and center Marc Gasol back to the starting lineup, but they haven't adversely affected Norman Powell's production.

Powell has scored 20-plus points in four consecutive outings. During that stretch, he's knocked down 12 triples while shooting above 53 percent from the field in each contest.

Don't expect Powell to stay this hot for long, but the Raptors play four games in the upcoming week. So, he's someone to plug into your starting lineups until his shooting stroke goes sour.

Sit 'Em

PF Omari Spellman, Golden State Warriors

Omari Spellman had his short run at the 5, starting three consecutive games, but head coach Steve Kerr has turned to center Willie Cauley-Stein over the last two outings.

As a result, Spellman's fantasy value has taken a significant hit—enough that managers can drop him if a high-priority streaming option sits on the waiver wire going into Week 14.

After registering double-digit scoring totals in seven consecutive contests, Spellman has 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and a block in the last two games. Kerr could eventually come back to him later in the season, but the 22-year-old doesn't belong in starting lineups right now.

PG Ish Smith, Washington Wizards

While guard Bradley Beal nursed a leg injury, Ish Smith went on a hot streak. He scored 59 points between two games in the first week of January.

With Beal back on the court as the No. 1 scoring option and lead playmaker, Smith's production has dropped in most categories aside from assists. He's still a solid ball distributor, but that doesn't justify keeping him in a starting lineup.

Even if Jordan McRae misses some time because of an ankle injury, Troy Brown Jr. may benefit more than Smith. The former logged 22 points, eight rebounds, and three steals in the last outing. The latter has eclipsed 10 points once over the last five contests.

Add 'Em

SF Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are dealing with a rash of injuries. Gary Harris (abductor), Jamal Murray (ankle) and Paul Millsap (knee) are sidelined. Michael Porter Jr. expects to take on a significant role going forward, per Kyle Fredrickson of the Denver Post.

"I know I'll be playing a lot, and I know they will be calling on me to score some and playmake some," Porter said. "I've just got to be ready for every single game."

Porter has made the case for more time on the court. In addition to averaging 15.7 points per game through Week 13 of the NBA season, he's grabbing rebounds and showing effort on the defensive end. The 21-year-old recorded a double-double against the Warriors Thursday and swiped six steals over the last three outings.

Because of Porter's short-term boost in playing time, he's a solid acquisition. The Missouri product is a pure scorer with the size (6'10", 218 lbs) to crash the boards. Keep in mind, the Nuggets have four games for Week 14.

PG, SG, SF Jarrett Culver, Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped guard Jeff Teague out of town, which essentially gives Jarrett Culver the green light for the second half of the season. The rookie took over the starting job in November, but he struggled with inconsistencies over the last two months.

For now, it seems head coach Ryan Saunders will allow Culver to learn on the job. He likely garnered some trust after putting together his best game as a pro Saturday, logging 26 points, four rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist against the Raptors.

Culver will likely remain with the starters for the remainder of the season. Fantasy managers should feel good about adding him, especially with Teague in Atlanta.