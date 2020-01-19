Louisville Upsets Duke, Payton Pritchard Leads Oregon Comeback, Top Highlights

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Louisville Cardinals avenged last season's heartbreaking defeat to the Duke Blue Devils by winning at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

A year ago at home, Chris Mack's side blew a 23-point advantage to a highly touted Duke team that featured Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett.

On Saturday, the Cardinals got out to a fast start behind freshman David Johnson to take a 10-point lead into halftime. The No. 11 team withstood the challenges put forth by Duke to cap off a day of upsets across men's college basketball that included three of the top five programs in the AP Top 25 losing for the second time in a week.

The defeats suffered by Duke, the Auburn Tigers and Butler Bulldogs produced the most losses by top-five teams in a single week since February 1994, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks were on the verge of losing their second game in a row before Payton Pritchard led a comeback against the Washington Huskies. The senior guard's performance in the second half and overtime vaulted him back into the national spotlight and placed him in one of the favored positions in the National Player of the Year competition.

Saturday Top 25 Results

No. 1 Gonzaga 92, BYU 69

No. 2 Baylor 75, Oklahoma State 68

No. 11 Louisville 79, No. 3 Duke 73

Florida 69, No. 4 Auburn 47

DePaul 79, No. 5 Butler 66

No. 6 Kansas 66, Texas 57

No. 7 San Diego State 68, Nevada 55

No. 8 Oregon 64, Washington 61 (Final/OT)

No. 9 Florida State 83, Miami 79 (Final/OT)

No. 10 Kentucky 73, Arkansas 66

Kansas State 84, No. 12 West Virginia 68

No. 14 Villanova 61, UConn 55

Houston 65, No. 16 Wichita State 54

No. 17 Maryland 57, Purdue 50

No. 18 Seton Hall 82, St. John's 79

Arizona 75, No. 20 Colorado 54

Penn State 90, No. 21 Ohio State 76

No. 23 Texas Tech 72, Iowa State 52

No. 24 Illinois 75, Northwestern 71

No. 25 Creighton 78, Providence 74

Louisville Upsets Duke

Louisville bolted out of the gates Saturday, earning a 15-point advantage before the halfway point of the first half.

The similar start to last season's matchup with Duke left some cause for concern that similar events would unfold Saturday. But in the final three minutes and 25 seconds, Louisville held the Blue Devils to a single field goal, which came with two seconds remaining.

After the game, Mack spoke of how proud he was of his team for reversing its fate against Duke, per WDRB's Eric Crawford:

Johnson earned top billing on an individual basis, as he produced 19 points off the bench. Mack said the freshman's playing time will increase after Saturday's performance, per The Athletic's Danielle Lerner:

The victory was Louisville's second over a Top 25 team this season, and the six-point triumph kept it level with the Florida State Seminoles at 6-1 atop the ACC.

The ACC's down year means the Cardinals face a fairly easy stretch before they host the Virginia Cavaliers February 8.

Duke, meanwhile, is on a two-game losing streak from near-identical scores, as it fell to the Clemson Tigers 79-72 on Tuesday.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski compared the physicality to an early 1990s Detroit Pistons-Chicago Bulls game, per Crawford:

Both sides earned 38 rebounds, and Duke was called for five fewer fouls, but the difference was shooting.

Louisville shot 48.3 percent from the field and made seven of 14 three-pointers, while Duke was 37.1 percent from the field and 24 percent from long distance.

Duke is expected to tumble in Monday's AP Top 25, but it has a chance to bounce back with home contests coming up against the Miami Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Panthers ahead of a three-game road stretch that concludes with the first meeting with the North Carolina Tar Heels on February 8.

Pritchard Leads Oregon Comeback

Oregon was looking at a second straight Pac-12 loss and a plummet down the rankings midway through the second half Saturday.

Washington possessed a 14-point advantage, and the Ducks had mustered just 34 points.

Then, with 6:15 left on the clock, Pritchard nailed a three-pointer that cut the deficit to five. And with 1:06 to go, he pulled up from deep range and leveled the contest at 54-54.

In overtime, the senior guard produced the final five points to finish off one of the most memorable individual performances of the season.

After the 64-61 victory, Pritchard said that he does not fear failure and had the confidence to sink the game-changing shots, per The Oregonian's James Crepea:

"I don't fear failure; I work too hard to fear it. Been through too many ups and downs. Nothing affects me in that regard. They can put the blame on me; I can take all the criticism but I'll be right there to take that last shot, to take that pass and to make that play whether it goes good or bad."

Pritchard's late-game showcase was the last chance he had to shine in front of a national audience for a while, as the rest of Oregon's games are scheduled to take place after 5 p.m. ET.

The guard's clutch performance kept him at the top of the National Player of the Year race alongside Seton Hall's Myles Powell, Louisville's Jordan Nwora, Dayton's Obi Toppin and Marquette's Markus Howard.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.