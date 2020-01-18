Bronny James, Zaire Wade, Sierra Canyon Beat Giannis' Brother Alex, Dominican

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Hoophall Classic drew another packed house in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday as budding stars Bronny James and Zaire Wade brought their Sierra Canyon team into a matchup with Alex Antetokounmpo—brother of Giannis—and Dominican High School.

Sierra Canyon jumped ahead to a 45-18 halftime lead before finishing the night with a 90-57 victory.

Wade tallied seven points and James finished with three, while Antetokounmpo came up with 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Antetokounmpo was also on the receiving end of an impressive dunk from University of Kentucky-bound small forward BJ Boston.

Boston—a 5-star small forward recruit, per 247Sports—is expected to join the ranks of one-and-done players for the Wildcats next season.