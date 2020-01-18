Tyson Fury Thinks Conor McGregor Returning to Boxing Would Be 'Great'

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Add Tyson Fury to the list of people who would like to see MMA star Conor McGregor back in the boxing ring a second time after facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017.

The heavyweight champion spoke with Ariel Helwani on ESPN Radio on Saturday and said that a return would be "great for boxing and great for combat sports."

"If he wants to be a boxer, if he wants to do boxing, do it," Fury said. "I thought he'd done quite well against Floyd Mayweather. He'd done as good as anybody else has done, really. He was catching Mayweather with some good shots."

He added:

"If McGregor fights [Manny] Pacquiao or Mayweather, it creates a big show in Las Vegas. It gives people the opportunity to come out and get involved in the entertainment and action. It creates jobs for people. It brings money to Las Vegas, money to America. It brings tourism to the country. I think it's very, very good for sports in general."

McGregor faced the undefeated Mayweather in a highly anticipated fight. Mayweather won his 50th professional bout via 10th-round TKO, but McGregor gamely stood up to the champion and held his own.

As ESPN's Tim Fiorvanti noted, McGregor has spoken about facing Mayweather again or even Pacquiao.

For now, McGregor is set to face Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in his return to the Octagon after 15 months away. He and Cerrone are set to main event UFC 246 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Fury has a big fight coming up himself, as he'll take on Deontay Wilder in a rematch of their split-decision draw on Feb. 22. Fury and Wilder are both undefeated.