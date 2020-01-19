2020 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Prospect Predictions Before AFC, NFC Championships

John Bazemore/Associated Press

While the NFL world is preparing for it's final meaningful Sunday before Super Bowl LIV, the college football world is focused on preparing for the 2020 NFL draft.

The official draft pool is growing by the day, and it's looking more and more likely that LSU's Joe Burrow and Ohio State's Chase Young will be the first two prospects off the board. Burrow has just wrapped up perhaps the greatest-ever season by a college quarterback, while Young might be the best pass-rushing prospect to come out in the past several years—which is saying a lot considering guys like Nick Bosa and Myles Garrett are among those recently drafted.

Here you'll find the full draft order with three more NFL games to go in the 2019 season, along with a Round 1 mock and a closer look at three prospects who could vie to go No. 3.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

22. Buffalo Bills: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

23. New England Patriots: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

24. New Orleans Saints: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

25. Minnesota Vikings: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame



30. Green Bay Packers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

31. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

32. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

If Burrow and Young are the first two players drafted, things will get interesting with the Detroit Lions at No. 3. The Lions could trade out of the spot—likely with a quarterback-needy team—or address their own needs at No. 3.

If Detroit stays put, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah would be a logical choice. The Lions struggled mightily against the past in 2019, finishing with the league's 32nd-ranked pass defense. Improving the secondary should be an immediate priority.

Aside from lucking into Young, drafting Okudah could be Detroit's best chance of getting an immediate improvement. Okudah is a complete defensive back, with size (6'1", 200 pounds), athleticism, physicality and ball skills.

"Jeff Okudah has the highest grade I've given a cornerback since Jalen Ramsey entered the NFL and since Patrick Peterson before that," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller wrote.

It's rare to see defensive backs going in the top five, but it won't be a shock to see Okudah as the third player off the board.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

If the Lions trade out of No. 3, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa could be the guy teams are coming up to get. If not for a significant hip injury, Tagovailoa would likely challenge Burrow to be the first quarterback off the board.

"If he's healthy when teams view him at a medical recheck in Indianapolis in early April, the phone will be ringing off the hook," Miller recently wrote.

Like Burrow, Tagovailoa is a well-rounded quarterback prospect. He possesses plenty of accuracy, arm strength, leadership skills and big-game experience—he played in back-to-back championship games before this past season.

The big concern is that hip. Tagovailoa suffered a dislocation and required surgery, and the timeline for his return to the playing field is on the foggy side. Fortunately, Tagovailoa is expected to be healthy enough to throw for NFL teams ahead of April's draft. If that goes well, the Lions could be in store for a bounty of a haul in a draft-day trade.

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

A wild card for the No. 3 pick is Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. While he wouldn't directly fill a need in the secondary for Detroit, he is perhaps the most versatile defender in the draft—capable of playing linebacker, cornerback and safety.

Depending on the way teams view Simmons' upside, he could even be a trade target. Hybrid defenders have become increasingly valuable in today's NFL, as pre-snap motion and spread passing concepts are becoming the norm.

It's never been more important to have a guy who can defend all areas of the field.

This is the sort of player Simmons could be at the next level, and he's likely to be one of the first defenders off the board after Young. Fortunately for prospective NFL employers, Simmons recently made his entry into the 2020 draft official.

A top three of Burrow, Young and Simmons would be an exciting way to kick off this year's draft.