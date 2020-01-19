The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 246

0 of 12

Some pay-per-view shows are solely about the main event.

UFC 246 on Saturday night was one of those shows.

Even though 20 fighters competed in 10 bouts before the main event ring walks, which began shortly after midnight on the East Coast, only the final result had a chance to make headlines.

Spoiler alert: It did.

Such is the world of Conor McGregor.

Nevertheless, as part of its oath to provide full coverage of events big and small, the MMA team here at B/R headquarters took in the entire night, from the first intro of the early prelims to the last question of the post-main event interview.

