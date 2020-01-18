Report: Trevor Ariza Traded to Blazers from Kings for Kent Bazemore, Picks

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings traded Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks Saturday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski also noted the trade saved the Blazers $12.3 million and cut their luxury-tax bill in half.

Ariza and Bazemore were the primary pieces in the deal.

Ariza, 34, averaged 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 32 games for the Kings. The 16th-year NBA veteran was in his first season in Sacramento after signing a two-year, $25 million contract in free agency.

Bazemore, 30, posted 7.9 points and 4.0 rebounds in 43 games for Portland. The eighth-year veteran was in his first season with the team after the Blazers acquired him from the Atlanta Hawks for Evan Turner this summer.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports knocked down any Bazemore buyout talk with this report following the trade news:



Tolliver averaged 3.9 points and 3.3 boards in 33 games (nine starts).

Swanigan, whom Portland drafted 26th overall in 2017, was with the G League's Stockton Kings until Dec. 22. He's made seven NBA appearances this season.

The ex-Purdue star was traded from Portland to Sacramento in February for Skal Labissiere.

Gabriel, a rookie, went undrafted out of Kentucky. He's shuffled from the NBA to the G League, playing 11 games for Sacramento.

Portland and Sacramento are in the thick of a seven-team race for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, though the 20-22 Memphis Grizzlies have a two-game edge on the field courtesy of seven straight wins.

The 18-25 Blazers are 2.5 games behind. The 15-26 Kings are 4.5 games back.

The Blazers will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, and the Kings will play at the Utah Jazz.