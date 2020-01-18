NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Championship Bracket Scenarios and Super Bowl Odds

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Only four NFL teams remain alive for Super Bowl LIV. It's taken more than four months of action—along with plenty of twists and turns—to get to this point, but here we are. On Sunday evening, we'll know which two teams will be competing for the Lombardi Trophy in February.

Here, we'll dig into the final two games before the Super Bowl, along with the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

NFL Conference Championship Weekend

Sunday, January 19

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line, Over/Under: KC -7, 53

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line, Over/Under: SF -7.5, 46.5

Super Bowl Odds

Kansas City Chiefs 6-5

San Francisco 49ers 3-2

Green Bay Packers 15-2

Tennessee Titans 15-2

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Overview

Each of these games features a heavy favorite, and that shouldn't come as a surprise. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Tennessee Titans, who came into the postseason as the AFC's No. 6 seed. The San Francisco 49ers, meanwhile, are hosting the Green Bay Packers, who lost 37-8 to the 49ers in the regular season.

The Packers are going to use their loss in the first encounter as a learning tool.

"You have to learn from your mistakes, so you don't repeat them," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, via the team's official website. "I'm going to go back and watch that tape again to really try to grasp what happened and why it happened, and how can we adjust, and what are we going to do to ensure it doesn't happen."

Finding a different outcome will be difficult for LaFleur and Green Bay, especially with San Francisco as healthy as it has been since perhaps the start of September. No 49ers players are listed as questionable on the injury report.

However, Green Bay does have the weapons to challenge San Francisco if LaFleur can cook up the right game plan. Though he threw for a mere 104 yards in the first meeting, Aaron Rodgers can never be counted out in a big game. Players like Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and Davante Adams can challenge the 49ers defense.

The biggest challenge for Green Bay offensively will be slowing San Francisco's mighty pass rush. If the Packers can protect Rodgers—and limit the 49ers' up-tempo rushing attack—they will have a shot.

Over in the AFC, the Titans barely seemed to have a shot in the playoffs at all before they began. After knocking off the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens on the road, however, they have to be taken seriously.

The reason is Tennessee's running game. Both the Patriots and the Ravens struggled to contain Derrick Henry, who rushed for more than 180 yards in each postseason contest. He could spell trouble for Kansas City's 26th-ranked run defense.

Still, the Chiefs have several advantages in this game. The Kansas City offense is as explosive as they come, as evidenced by the Chiefs' 51-point outing against the Houston Texans a week ago. The Ravens seemed to panic a little when they got down by two scores against the Titans, but the Chiefs won't do the same after overcoming a 24-0 deficit against Houston.

Kansas City's pass defense has also emerged as a high-level unit this season. While the run defense can be a liability, the pass defense finished the regular season ranked eighth. If Kansas City can force Tennessee to rely on Ryan Tannehill, this could turn into a rout.

Home-field advantage cannot be discounted either. While that largely hasn't been an issue for Tennessee to this point, Arrowhead Stadium is one of the most unwelcoming stadiums for opposing players in the league.