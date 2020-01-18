Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Says 'It's Hard to Stay Patient' Amid Strong Play

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2020

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 15: Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates making a three point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center on January 15, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Michael Porter Jr. is emerging as a key player for the Denver Nuggets, but the 21-year-old is eager to play an even bigger role for his team. 

Per the Associated Press, Porter is doing his best to remain understanding of how head coach Michael Malone is using him off the bench right now. 

"Coach is doing the right thing bringing me along slowly," he said. "But, yeah, it's hard to stay patient."

      

