Report: Raul Bravo Accused of Hiring Hitman in Attempt on Darko Kovacevic

Former Real Madrid full-back Raul Bravo is reportedly behind the attack on Darko Kovacevic, hiring a hitman to make an attempt on his former team-mate.

Spanish football writer Colin Millar reported the news:

According to Serbian outlet Telegraf (h/t Marca), Bravo masterminded the attempt on Kovacevic, who he played with at Olympiacos. Gazzetta dello Sport suggested the intended target may have had information on the match-fixing scandal that previously put Bravo behind bars.

Per Ta Nea (h/t Football Espana), Kovacevic was ambushed near his home in Athens, with two gunmen firing shots at him. None of the bullets hit, but the 46-year-old injured himself while trying to avoid the gunfire.

According to the latest reports, Greek police have found a burnt-out vehicle that may have been used in the attack.

In May 2019, Servimedia (h/t Marca) reported Bravo was among those arrested in a match-fixing scandal he was said to be the ringleader of. Shortly after, El Mundo (h/t Marca) reported he was involved in an attempt to threaten Huesca president Agustin Lasaosa over €100,000.

The 38-year-old won two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and also spent time with Leeds United.