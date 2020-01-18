Report: Raul Bravo Accused of Hiring Hitman in Attempt on Darko Kovacevic

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2020

PIRAEUS, GREECE - NOVEMBER 29: Raul Bravo of Olympiacos F.C. during the Super League match between Olympiacos F.C. and Panathinaikos FC held on November 29, 2009 at the Karaiskakis Stadium, in Piraeus, Greece. (Photo by Louisa Gouliamaki/EuroFootball/Getty Images)
EuroFootball/Getty Images

Former Real Madrid full-back Raul Bravo is reportedly behind the attack on Darko Kovacevic, hiring a hitman to make an attempt on his former team-mate.

Spanish football writer Colin Millar reported the news:

According to Serbian outlet Telegraf (h/t Marca), Bravo masterminded the attempt on Kovacevic, who he played with at Olympiacos. Gazzetta dello Sport suggested the intended target may have had information on the match-fixing scandal that previously put Bravo behind bars.

Per Ta Nea (h/t Football Espana), Kovacevic was ambushed near his home in Athens, with two gunmen firing shots at him. None of the bullets hit, but the 46-year-old injured himself while trying to avoid the gunfire.

Darko Kovacevic
Darko KovacevicSrdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

According to the latest reports, Greek police have found a burnt-out vehicle that may have been used in the attack.

In May 2019, Servimedia (h/t Marca) reported Bravo was among those arrested in a match-fixing scandal he was said to be the ringleader of. Shortly after, El Mundo (h/t Marca) reported he was involved in an attempt to threaten Huesca president Agustin Lasaosa over €100,000.

The 38-year-old won two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and also spent time with Leeds United.

Related

    Bayern Target Leroy Sane Fires His Agent

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern Target Leroy Sane Fires His Agent

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works

    Zidane to Offload Mariano Diaz or Brahim in Jan.

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Zidane to Offload Mariano Diaz or Brahim in Jan.

    Alec Fenn
    via Mail Online

    What Zidane Has That Lopetegui Didn't

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    What Zidane Has That Lopetegui Didn't

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Man Utd's Era Is Over - Is Liverpool's Dynasty Beginning?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd's Era Is Over - Is Liverpool's Dynasty Beginning?

    Goal
    via Goal