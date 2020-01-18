Report: Raul Bravo Accused of Hiring Hitman in Attempt on Darko Kovacevic

Report: Raul Bravo Accused of Hiring Hitman in Attempt on Darko KovacevicJanuary 18, 2020
Former Real Madrid full-back Raul Bravo is reportedly behind the attack on Darko Kovacevic, hiring a hitman to make an attempt on his former team-mate.
Spanish football writer Colin Millar reported the news:
Christ. Former Spain international full-back Raúl Bravo - once of Real Madrid, Leeds United - suspected of hiring a hitman to murder former Olympiakos teammate Darko Kovačević. Bravo has previously been arrested on suspicion of corruption and money laundering. https://t.co/DQZVXFE8bY
According to Serbian outlet Telegraf (h/t Marca), Bravo masterminded the attempt on Kovacevic, who he played with at Olympiacos. Gazzetta dello Sport suggested the intended target may have had information on the match-fixing scandal that previously put Bravo behind bars.
Per Ta Nea (h/t Football Espana), Kovacevic was ambushed near his home in Athens, with two gunmen firing shots at him. None of the bullets hit, but the 46-year-old injured himself while trying to avoid the gunfire.
According to the latest reports, Greek police have found a burnt-out vehicle that may have been used in the attack.
In May 2019, Servimedia (h/t Marca) reported Bravo was among those arrested in a match-fixing scandal he was said to be the ringleader of. Shortly after, El Mundo (h/t Marca) reported he was involved in an attempt to threaten Huesca president Agustin Lasaosa over €100,000.
The 38-year-old won two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and also spent time with Leeds United.
