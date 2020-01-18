Super Bowl 2020: Latest Odds and Predictions for Biggest Stars

Will Newton/Getty Images

There's no shortage of stars set to take the field on the NFL's conference championship weekend.

In the AFC Championship Game, the league's leading rusher, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, will go head-to-head with a Kansas City Chiefs team led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, last year's NFL MVP. The Titans also have one of the most explosive rookie wide receivers (A.J. Brown), while the Chiefs have offensive playmakers such as wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

The NFC title game will feature one of the league's best veteran quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, facing a top-ranked San Francisco 49ers defense that features the likely Defensive Rookie of the Year (defensive end Nick Bosa) and numerous talented players, such as cornerback Richard Sherman and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

These players are only one win away from leading their team to Super Bowl LIV, and all of them will be motivated to have big games to do just that.

Heading into conference championship weekend, here's a look at the upcoming schedule and Super Bowl odds, along with predictions for some of these big stars.

Conference Championship Info

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game

Who: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -7; over/under 53 points

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Titans 28

NFC Championship Game

Who: No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): San Francisco -7.5; over/under 46.5 points



Prediction: 49ers 24, Packers 20

Super Bowl LIV Info

Who: AFC champion vs. NFC champion

When: Sunday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Super Bowl Odds

Kansas City Chiefs +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

San Francisco 49ers +150

Green Bay Packers +750

Tennessee Titans +750

Via Caesars.

Predictions for Top NFL Stars

Titans RB Derrick Henry



Henry rushing for more than 100 yards is practically a sure thing at this point.

The Titans running back eclipsed the mark in five of his final six regular-season games, which included rushing for 211 yards and three touchdowns in their Week 17 win at Houston. He had 182 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Wild Card Round at New England, followed by 195 yards in the divisional round at Baltimore.

Tennessee may not be able to keep its winning streak going, but Henry should have no trouble running the ball effectively. Especially because he rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs in Week 10 of the regular season.

Get ready to watch Henry touch the ball a lot once again, capitalizing on his large number of carries.

Prediction: 27 carries, 132 yards, one touchdown

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

When the Chiefs are struggling, Mahomes has the ability to put the team on his back. That's never been more evident than Kansas City's divisional-round win over Houston last week.

Despite being down 24-0, Mahomes showed composure and quickly got the Chiefs back into the game by throwing four second-quarter touchdowns. He finished with five touchdown passes as Kansas City scored 51 points, the most it has scored in a game this season.

Mahomes was coming off an injury when he faced the Titans in Week 10 of the regular season, and yet he still passed for 446 yards and three touchdowns in that matchup, completing 36 of his 50 pass attempts. And when Mahomes is at the top of his game, the results can be even better.

That should be the case Sunday, as Mahomes will have another big performance in what should be a high-scoring game against the Titans.

Prediction: 30-for-46 for 408 yards and four touchdowns

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

No quarterback still in the playoffs has more postseason experience than Rodgers, who led the Packers to a Super Bowl championship in the 2010 season.

However, time may be starting to run out for the 36-year-old quarterback to win a second Super Bowl title. More of Rodgers' career is behind him than ahead of him, and there's no guarantee that Green Bay will even get this deep into the playoffs again before he retires.

So, Rodgers will try to will the Packers to victory, especially after he passed for only 104 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay's Week 12 loss at San Francisco. Rodgers went 20-for-33 in that contest, but he was sacked five times and had trouble getting the Packers into an offensive rhythm against the best defense in the NFC.

Green Bay is going to have some struggles again, but Rodgers should have a better showing in his second meeting with San Francisco.

Prediction: 28-for-46 for 224 yards and two touchdowns

49ers DE Nick Bosa

It's not much of a surprise that Bosa's NFL career has gotten off to a terrific start.

After an impressive college career at Ohio State, Bosa was selected by the 49ers with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Then, he had nine sacks, a forced fumble and an interception during the regular season, which will likely be enough for him to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Bosa also had a strong showing in his first career playoff game. He registered a pair of sacks in San Francisco's win over Minnesota, totaling six tackles and a pass deflection.

In the 49ers' previous victory over the Packers, Bosa had a sack and three tackles. He'll likely wreak havoc again this time, and don't be surprised when he gets through Green Bay's offensive line numerous times and makes a big impact on the game.

Prediction: Five tackles and two sacks