Ben Simmons, Furkan Korkmaz Lead 76ers to 100-89 Win over Zach LaVine, Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers continued their dominant run at home with a 100-89 victory over the Chicago Bulls. With center Joel Embiid still working his way back from finger surgery, forward Ben Simmons led the Sixers to their 20th home win of the season already.

Philadelphia is now tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the best home record in the league and has won four of its last six games overall. Most importantly, it's been able to weather Embiid's injury with Simmons leading the way and Tobias Harris stepping up to support the offense.

The Bulls, meanwhile, continue an abysmal season under head coach Jim Boylen. The one bright spot remains Zach LaVine, who maintained his All-Star pace Friday with 23 points. As the team looks to lay the building blocks for future success, Friday's loss can only be taken for what it means in terms of player development.

That mostly meant monitoring LaVine and big man Lauri Markkanen as they tried to keep up with a Sixers team looking to make a title run. That remained a tough task as the Bulls took a one-point lead into halftime.

Notable Performers

Ben Simmons, PG, 76ers: 20 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists

Furkan Korkmaz, SG, 76ers: 24 points, six three-pointers

Al Horford, C, 76ers: 20 points, six assists, five rebounds

Zach LaVine, PG, Bulls: 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists

Lauri Markkanen, PF, Bulls: 12 points, four rebounds

What's Next

The Sixers will try to hang on a bit longer with Embiid working his way back to the lineup. Embiid has been running through non-contact drills and was seen putting up shots before the game but still has a ways to go before he's cleared. He'll be re-evaluated next week. Until then, Philadelphia will depart on immediately for a three-game road trip to New York, Brooklyn and Toronto before a marquee matchup with the Lakers at home on January 25.

Chicago will head home to gear up for a visit from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday before heading just north of town to face the team with the best record in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks.

