Pope Francis Gifted Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Jersey Ahead of AFC Championship Game

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

The patron saint of Kansas City has finally linked up with Pope Francis—well, his jersey did at least.

With the Kansas City Chiefs fighting for the AFC Championship this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, the bishop of the diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, James V. Johnston, took an autographed Patrick Mahomes jersey to present to Pope Francis on his trip to Vatican City, hopefully earning an extra bit of luck for the quarterback along the way.

It already might take a few miracles to slow down Titans running back Derrick Henry this weekend. The 26-year-old became the first running back in league history to record three straight games of 180 yards rushing.

More likely than not, Johnston spent his time with Pope Francis telling him about Mahomes leading a 24-point comeback against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round than Henry's heroics.