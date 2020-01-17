Pope Francis Gifted Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Jersey Ahead of AFC Championship Game

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 17, 2020

Pope Francis meets with nuns and attendees during the weekly general audience on January 15, 2020 at Paul-VI hall in the Vatican. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

The patron saint of Kansas City has finally linked up with Pope Francis—well, his jersey did at least. 

With the Kansas City Chiefs fighting for the AFC Championship this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, the bishop of the diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, James V. Johnston, took an autographed Patrick Mahomes jersey to present to Pope Francis on his trip to Vatican City, hopefully earning an extra bit of luck for the quarterback along the way. 

It already might take a few miracles to slow down Titans running back Derrick Henry this weekend. The 26-year-old became the first running back in league history to record three straight games of 180 yards rushing. 

More likely than not, Johnston spent his time with Pope Francis telling him about Mahomes leading a 24-point comeback against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round than Henry's heroics. 

Related

    5 Things to Watch as the Chiefs Host the Titans

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    5 Things to Watch as the Chiefs Host the Titans

    Arrowhead Pride
    via Arrowhead Pride

    Chiefs Injury Updates vs. TEN

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Chiefs Injury Updates vs. TEN

    Kansas City Chiefs
    via Kansas City Chiefs

    LSU TE Thaddeus Moss to NFL Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    LSU TE Thaddeus Moss to NFL Draft

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    John Harbaugh Defends Lamar Jackson

    Ravens HC on his QB after loss: 'He's 23 ... younger than Joe Burrow, OK? So he's got a pretty good head start right now'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    John Harbaugh Defends Lamar Jackson

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report