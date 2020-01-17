Report: USC OC Graham Harrell to Interview for Eagles' Offensive Coordinator Job

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2020

Green Bay Packers' Graham Harrell throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 30, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer/Associated Press

In their ongoing search for a new offensive coordinator, the Philadelphia Eagles will reportedly interview USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell for the position.

Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Harrell is meeting with the Eagles on Friday.

The Eagles have been in the market for an offensive coordinator since firing Mike Groh on Jan. 9, four days after the team's 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Philadelphia has interviewed multiple candidates already, including Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban and tight ends coach Bobby Engram.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday that Urban and Engram will remain with the team after withdrawing their names from consideration for the Eagles job.

The Eagles offense ranked 11th in the NFL with 239.6 passing yards per game and 12th in scoring with 24.1 points per game. A number of key players missed significant time because of injuries, including wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery and running back Jordan Howard.

Harrell spent last season on Clay Helton's staff at USC. The Trojans hired him away from North Texas after Kliff Kingsbury, who only held USC's offensive coordinator position for a month, decided to take the head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals.

USC's offense scored 422 points last season (32.5 per game) and ranked 20th in the nation with 454.0 yards per game.

