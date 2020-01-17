Randy Moss' Son Thaddeus Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Fresh off winning a national championship, LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss has decided to forgo his final year of college eligibility to enter the 2020 NFL draft.

Moss announced his decision to turn pro Friday on Twitter:

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss, he had a breakout season in 2019 with 47 receptions, 570 yards and four touchdowns.



B/R's Matt Miller wrote Moss' stock was trending upward after Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship victory over Clemson in which he recorded two touchdowns on five receptions.

"With the 6'3", 249-pound Moss' up-the-seam speed, big body and ability to beat defenders with a big catch radius, it's easy to think NFL teams will like him a lot on Day 2 of the draft," Miller said.

Since beating Clemson, LSU has seen a number of key contributors declare for the draft.

Moss joins a group that includes pass-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, safety Grant Delpit, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, center Lloyd Cushenberry and linebackers Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips.



Heisman winner Joe Burrow is also heading to the NFL on the heels of one of the greatest seasons by any quarterback in college football history.

This was only Moss' second year playing major college football after transferring from North Carolina State following the 2016 season. He sat out 2017 because of NCAA transfer rules and missed 2018 as a medical redshirt with a foot injury.