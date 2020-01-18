Titans vs. Chiefs: Top Fantasy Bets, Predictions for 2020 AFC Championship

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill put together historically low passing totals in his first two playoff games this year, but he has been effective in spots.

The 31-year-old threw for under 100 yards in victories over the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, but he has a trio of touchdown passes in those contests.

Those numbers, plus his Week 10 performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, should give us a good idea of how well he will perform in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

The regular-season meeting at Nissan Stadium serves as an example for what Tyreek Hill and the other Chiefs playmakers are capable of against the Tennessee defense that has allowed 25 points on its playoff path to Sunday's clash at Arrowhead Stadium.

Top Fantasy Bets

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee

Bets: Under 224.5 passing yards, over 1.5 passing touchdowns

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Tannehill is the first quarterback since Terry Bradshaw of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1974 to throw for under 100 yards while winning two playoff games, per NFL Media's Michael Fabiano:

The former Miami Dolphins signal-caller has 73 fewer passing yards than running back Derrick Henry has yards after contact, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Those numbers are remarkable in the pass-heavy age of the NFL, and while Tannehill's totals could increase Sunday, do not expect them to skyrocket. That's why the under of 224.5 passing yards should be in play.

In five of his seven road games, Tannehill failed to hit 200 passing yards, and he only produced 181 yards through the air in the home win over Kansas City.

Although the yardage total is likely to go under, Tannehill could eclipse his passing touchdowns total. In four of his past five road trips, the 31-year-old tossed multiple touchdowns, and he did so in the divisional-round triumph over the Baltimore Ravens.

In fact, Tannehill has been reliable for two or more passing throws since Week 10; the only game in which he did not achieve that was in the Wild Card Round win over the New England Patriots.

If that trend keeps up, Tennessee could remain in the contest, with its quarterback's production combining with Henry's tear on the ground.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City

Bet: Over 74.5 receiving yards

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Hill's best single-game showing of the campaign occurred in Week 10 versus Tennessee, as he racked up 157 yards on 11 catches.

Those receptions came on 19 targets from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which was the second time this season the wide receiver was thrown to more than 10 times in a contest.

He may not eclipse the 150-yard mark, but Hill is capable of reaching the 75-yard barrier to hit the over/under set for him of 74.5.

From Weeks 14 to 17, Hill produced at least 60 receiving yards, but that trend ended in the divisional round, when he was responsible for 41 receiving yards.

While those trends suggest his under will hit, Hill has a pair of 70-yard outings in the postseason at Arrowhead Stadium, and he could be a vital asset in the long passing game. If Travis Kelce occupies space in the middle of the field with multiple defenders attracted to him, Hill could break loose for a few long gains that possibly result in end-zone trips.

Hill also stands a chance of hitting his over total because of his recent catch percentages. Since Week 14, he has caught at least 70 percent of the balls thrown in his direction. If he keeps bringing in passes at a high rate and breaks free for a long gain or two, Hill could eclipse the 74.5-yard total.

Game Prediction

Kansas City 37, Tennessee 24

Kansas City's offense has enough weapons to overpower the Tennessee defense.

Andy Reid's team produced its highest amount of total yards this season against the Titans in Week 10, and both of its 500-yard outings occurred versus playoff qualifiers.

Even though the Titans held the Patriots and Ravens to 25 points, they allowed a combined 837 total yards in those contests. If the Chiefs are able to produce at a similar yardage rate, they should be able to convert those numbers into touchdowns, unlike the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds in the AFC.

Mahomes has 894 passing yards and eight touchdowns in three postseason games, and if he continues to avoid turning over the ball, he could open up a significant advantage that Tannehill may not be able to match.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference. Odds via Caesars.