Underhyped CBB Players You Should Start Paying Attention to ASAP

James Crisp/Associated Press

Evansville's DeAndre Williams and Liberty's Scottie James aren't household names, but they rank among college basketball's many minor-conference players putting up numbers that deserve more attention.

As fun as it is to watch the one-and-done talents and NPOY candidates whenever possible, minor-conference heroes need our love, too. The goal of this piece is to help you feel like you're ahead of the curve when some of these stars from smaller schools bust everyone's bracket, make an impact in the NBA or both.

The primary qualification for being on this list is that the player cannot be from one of the seven major conferences—yes, we're including the AAC as major, at least temporarily—nor from Gonzaga, since everyone knows about the Bulldogs.

We're also excluding Obi Toppin (Dayton) and Malachi Flynn (San Diego State), since they are legitimate National Player of the Year candidates on Final Four contenders that one would hope you are already watching as often as possible.

And, finally, Antoine Davis (Detroit), Jordan Ford (Saint Mary's), Anthony Lamb (Vermont) and Lamine Diane (Cal St. Northridge) were all excluded because each one was either featured in last year's article (Ford and Lamb) or I devoted an entire column to him last season (Diane and Davis). After all, we're trying to promote the under-promoted stars here.

Even with all those caveats, there were plenty of worthy candidates for this list.

Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Statistics are current through the start of play Jan. 20.