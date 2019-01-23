Underhyped CBB Players You Should Start Paying Attention to ASAP

0 of 10

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman isn't a household name, but he is one of college basketball's many minor-conference players putting up numbers that deserve more attention.

As fun as it is to watch guys like Zion Williamson, Grant Williams and Rui Hachimura whenever possible, minor-conference heroes need our love too. The goal of this piece is to help you feel like you're ahead of the curve when some of these stars from smaller schools bust everyone's bracket, make an impact in the NBA or both.

The only qualification for being on this list is that the player cannot be from one of the seven major conferences—yes, we're including the AAC as major, at least temporarily—nor from Gonzaga, since everyone knows about the Bulldogs.

Also, we're excluding Detroit's Antoine Davis, because I'll have an entire piece dedicated to him later this week. Rather than highlighting that scoring machine twice, we're going with 10 other guys.

Players in the top 10 are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Statistics are current through the start of play Jan. 21.