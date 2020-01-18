Australian Open 2020: Complete Predictions for Men's and Women's Draw

ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic will begin his bid to win back-to-back titles at the Australian Open on Monday against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

Rafael Nadal was named top seed for the first Grand Slam of 2020 and travels to Australia with 19 major trophies to his name, one short of long-time rival Roger Federer.

Live Tennis posted the men's and women's draws:

Naomi Osaka won the most recent of her two majors at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne one year ago, but home favourite Ashleigh Barty has gathered pace as a leading contender on familiar soil.

Serena Williams has won seven Australian Open crowns—a record in the Open era—but is hoping to make amends after she fell to Karolina Pliskova in last year's quarter-finals.

Record-Holder Djokovic Increases Title Tally

Djokovic and Melbourne once again looked like a match made in heaven one year ago when he clinched a record seventh Australian Open while dropping just two sets en route to the prize.

Nole defeated Nadal in straight sets in 2019 to move clear of Rod Laver and Federer as the all-time record titleholder in Australia.

The Serb also defeated the Spaniard in the ATP Cup final earlier in January on the way to victory for his country in the inaugural tournament:

Daniil Medvedev looks the most likely to break into title contention outside the usual "Big Three" in men's tennis, although he lost 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to Djokovic in the ATP Cup semi-finals.

The Russian star has a difficult opening draw in Frances Tiafoe, but the Guardian's Tumaini Carayol backed him to trump the American and advance to the last eight at least:



Even tougher tests await Medvedev, who may be required to beat Stanislas Wawrinka, Alexander Zverev and notch a career-first win over Nadal in order to reach the final.

Injury seems the most probable cause that could prevent Djokovic from adding to his Australian Open haul, and a motivated Medvedev is in the running for a second straight major final appearance.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to beat Daniil Medvedev in final

Pliskova to Topple Home Favourite Barty

The top picks are less likely to have such free reign in the women's bracket, though the top-seeded duo of Barty and Pliskova each look well-placed to make it all the way to the decider.

It's not the first time in the past 18 months world No. 1 Barty has been tipped to add to her Grand Slam haul, and it's hard to believe her only trip past a major quarter-final was when she won the 2019 French Open.

The 23-year-old's durability may be in question given that track record in majors, though Barty said she's not resting on her laurels, per The National's Reem Abulleil:

Osaka, 22, looks likely to be a threat in the hunt for the top prize, and her only loss of 2020 thus far came at the hands of Pliskova in the semi-finals of the Brisbane International.

Pliskova, 27, has shown particularly strong form in Australia in recent years, and the hunger to win a maiden Grand Slam should not be underestimated:

She lost to eventual champion Osaka in last year's Australian Open semis, and a strong performance in 2019 saw the Czech challenger make promising progress in the WTA rankings (she finished second).

Prediction: Karolina Pliskova to beat Ashleigh Barty in final