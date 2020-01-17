Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Man United Front 3 Can Emulate Rooney, Tevez, Ronaldo

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping his front three can go on to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez.

Solskjaer coached that trio at United in the 2007-08 season following his retirement, and in Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood he sees similar potential.

He said:

"We can see them three, got them on long contracts, and can see them three developing into a very exciting front three.

"I was here with Ronaldo, Tevez, Rooney⁠—that's what we want as supporters and manager, express yourselves, put the fear to their defenders. We've got Daniel James here as well so I am very excited for it."

Rooney, Ronaldo and Tevez comprised United's forward line between 2007 and 2009, during which time they played a key role in the club winning back-to-back Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and the League Cup, among other honours.

In 2007-08, they returned an incredible 79 goals and 29 assists between them in all competitions. The following season, after Solskjaer had taken over the Red Devils' reserve team instead, they bagged 61 goals and 32 assists.

Rashford, Martial and Greenwood have enjoyed impressive campaigns this season:

They scored all the goals in United's 4-0 win over Norwich City in their last Premier League outing:

James Robson of the Evening Standard hailed Solskjaer's work with the attackers:

The triumvirate can't yet be compared to the world-class front three Solskjaer previously worked with.

They were not only further along in their development⁠—particularly ahead of Greenwood, who only turned 18 in October⁠—but they were also playing in a much stronger United side all round.

That said, the fact they've contributed so much this season in a team that struggles to provide them with service makes their feats all the more impressive.

United travel to Liverpool on Sunday, where they'll be desperate to inflict the Reds' first league defeat of the season.

Rashford, Martial and Greenwood have contributed one more goal between them in all competitions than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The Reds have shipped just 14 goals in the league, though, so Sunday's clash is likely to be a much tougher test for United's attackers than theirs, particularly as Rashford is doubtful to appear after suffering a back injury in the FA Cup on Wednesday.