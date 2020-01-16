LSU Star Joe Burrow Would Be 'Happy' to Be Drafted No. 1 by Bengals, Says Father

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals missed the playoffs in each of the last four years, but that apparently doesn't deter LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's desire to play there should the team select him with the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

"We've talked about it," Jim Burrow, Joe's father, said, per Joey Alfieri of TSN 690. "I can be in my seat in 3.5 hours from Athens (Ohio), that's certainly a positive. He's excited to be in that conversation and if the Bengals do draft him, he's going to be happy."

There are some positives about Cincinnati for Burrow.

For one, he is from Ohio and would be playing close to his hometown of Athens, as his father mentioned. What's more, there is also the possibility he and wide receiver A.J. Green could make a dynamic duo for years to come if the Bengals iron out the latter's contract situation.

Burrow showed what he can do with an electrifying wide receiver in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game when he and Ja'Marr Chase teamed up to torch Clemson's secondary.

Still, this Bengals team has plenty of holes. One doesn't finish with a 2-14 record, as the Bengals did in 2019, if success is just one player away, and Burrow may be in for some lean years at the start of his career until the front office is able to surround him with more talent.

If his father is to be believed, he is still excited about the prospects of playing for the AFC North squad.