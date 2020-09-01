Sidney Crosby Underwent Wrist Surgery; Penguins Expect Recovery to Be 3-4 Weeks

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby is recovering from wrist surgery.

The team announced Crosby underwent an arthroscopic procedure Monday and is expected to need three to four weeks for recovery.

It's unclear how or when Crosby hurt his wrist. The eight-time All-Star did have a right wrist injury in 2014, but was able to rehab it rather than undergo surgery.

Injuries have been an issue throughout Crosby's career, though they had subsided over the last half-decade before returning this season. He has been limited to 41 games this season because of a core muscle injury that required surgery in November.

"I'm sure I'm a little biased, but I still think he's the best player in the world," defenseman Jack Johnson said in January after Crosby returned and had a four-point night, per Sean Gentille of The Athletic. "I really do. Who else could have been away for that long and put on a show like that? He was incredible."

The Penguins' season ended in the qualifying round of the playoffs. They lost in four games to the Montreal Canadians after finishing third in the Metropolitan Division with a 40-29-6 record.

Crosby scored two goals and had one assist in the series.