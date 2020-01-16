Lautaro Martinez Says He's 'Comfortable' at Inter Milan amid Barcelona Rumours

MB Media/Getty Images

Lautaro Martinez has said he's settled at Inter Milan after reportedly being linked as a transfer target for Barcelona.

The Argentina international has credited the arrival of Antonio Conte last summer as the catalyst for change at the San Siro, saying the coach "lives for the game."

Speaking to Argentinian sports channel TyC Sports (h/t Football Italia), Martinez explained he feels appreciated at his club:

"Today, I defend the Inter shirt. I am very happy here, people love me. If there are these kinds of [transfer] rumours, it only means that I am doing well.

"I must continue down this path. It's the mentality I have when I go to sleep. I am very calm, very happy and feel comfortable at Inter."

Per Ignasi Oliva Gispert of Goal, Barca have considered the 22-year-old as a replacement for Luis Suarez after the Uruguay striker was recently injured, but the Spanish champions are reportedly more likely to make a summer move for Inter's rising star. The forward has a €111 million release clause that is only active for two weeks in July.

The former Racing Club striker, who moved to Inter two summers ago, also elaborated on the impact Conte has had on him and the team:

"A lot has changed, a new coach arrived, one who lives for the game in a very special way. He has given us so much from his first day here.

"He convinced all the players and the people who work here to give their all. And the results are evident.

"With this coach, I have grown a lot and that's why I enjoy this moment that I'm living right now."

The signing of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United has presented Martinez with the perfect partner up front for the Nerazzurri, who are two points off Juventus atop Serie A.

He has benefited playing as the No. 10 behind Lukaku, and Conte has gotten the best out of his strike force. Martinez has netted 15 goals in Serie A and the UEFA Champions League this season and, in the process, has become one of the most exciting talents in Europe after scoring just seven times last term.