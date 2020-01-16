NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: AFC, NFC Championships TV Schedule and Predictions

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans have won only one AFC championship, and that came back in the 1999 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have never won the AFC title. Their last Super Bowl appearance was during the 1969 season, which occurred prior to the AFL-NFL merger the next year.

One of those droughts will come to an end Sunday, when the two teams face off in the AFC Championship Game with a spot in Super Bowl LIV on the line.

On the NFC side, both the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers have won conference championships more recently. The 49ers won the NFC title in the 2012 season, while the Packers won it in the 2010 campaign. One of them will add another conference title when the teams face off Sunday.

Here's the schedule for conference championship weekend, along with predictions for both games.

Conference Championship Info

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game

Who: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Titans 28

NFC Championship Game

Who: No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Prediction: 49ers 24, Packers 20

Could this be the year when Andy Reid finally wins a Super Bowl?

First, Reid will need to lead the Chiefs to the AFC title for the first time in his seven-year tenure as head coach. He nearly did that last year, when Kansas City lost to New England in overtime in the AFC Championship Game.

Despite reaching the playoffs 14 times prior to this season, the 61-year-old has only been to one Super Bowl. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX at the end of the 2004 season, but they lost to the Patriots. He enters Sunday's game with a 13-14 career postseason record.

There are plenty around the football world who would love to see Reid finally end a season by hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, including coaches he's gone up against during his career.

"I guess the biggest thing I would say about Andy Reid [is] as a player you would enjoy playing for him—he's real, he's honest," former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher said, according to Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. "I love the guy, and I've been with him and coached against him. Down in my heart, this man deserves an opportunity to stand on top of that [mountain]."

This may be one of Reid's best opportunities to do that. The Chiefs are 13-4 after their divisional-round win over the Texans, and they've won seven consecutive games entering the AFC Championship Game. Reid also has quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading his team's offense and playing well of late.

The other three head coaches still in the playoffs are far less experienced than Reid.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who will go up against Reid on Sunday, is in his second year at the helm. However, he knows what it's like to play for a championship, after winning three Super Bowl titles as a player with the Patriots.

On the other side of the playoff bracket, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will be the more experienced leader in the NFC Championship Game. He's in his third season as a head coach, which has easily been his most successful. After going 10-22 over his first two years, the 49ers are 14-3 this season after their divisional-round win over the Vikings.

The Packers are led by first-year head coach Matt LaFleur, who has had tremendous success in his debut season in charge of the team. Green Bay is 14-3 after beating Seattle in the divisional round.

It would be impressive if any of Vrabel, Shanahan or LaFleur lead their team to a Super Bowl title in such a short amount of time since taking over as head coach. But they may need to get their team past the veteran Reid in order to achieve that.