Bronny James, Zaire Wade Shine as Sierra Canyon Cruises Past Viewpoint

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) defeated visiting Viewpoint (Calabasas, Calif.) 117-62 on Wednesday night in their Gold Coast League opener.

Sierra Canyon has now won 51 straight Gold Coast League games, per Jack Pollon, their last such loss coming in 2013.

University of Kentucky commit BJ Boston led the way with 26 points, while LeBron James Jr. (known as Bronny) bucketed 17 points and Zaire Wade scored 14 points, per the Los Angeles Daily News' Tarek Fattal. James and Wade are the eldest sons to three-time NBA champions LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, respectively.

This one was never close, as Sierra Canyon held a 33-16 lead after the first quarter that ballooned to a 63-38 halftime lead.

The Blazers were coming off a much-hyped 78-62 win over Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.) in the Guillory Showcase on Saturday:

Sierra Canyon improved to 17-2 and next play Dominican High School (Whitefish Bay, Wis.) in the Hoophall Classic at Springfield College on Saturday.