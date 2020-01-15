No. 5 Butler Upset by Myles Powell, No. 18 Seton Hall 78-70

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

It was ranked-on-ranked crime at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday night.

The No. 18 Seton Hall Pirates upset the No. 5 Butler Bulldogs 78-70 behind senior guard Myles Powell's game-high 29 points.

Sophomore guard Jared Rhoden emphatically sealed the victory, though:

It was an evenly matched contest throughout with Butler's largest lead being 10 points and Seton Hall's nine. The Bulldogs led 40-30 at halftime, but their last lead of the night came with 3:48 remaining in regulation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.