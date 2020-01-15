No. 5 Butler Upset by Myles Powell, No. 18 Seton Hall 78-70

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIJanuary 16, 2020

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 08: Myles Powell #13 of the Seton Hall Pirates reacts in the second half of the game against the Xavier Musketeers at Cintas Center on January 8, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Seton Hall defeated Xavier 83-71. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

It was ranked-on-ranked crime at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday night. 

The No. 18 Seton Hall Pirates upset the No. 5 Butler Bulldogs 78-70 behind senior guard Myles Powell's game-high 29 points. 

Sophomore guard Jared Rhoden emphatically sealed the victory, though:

It was an evenly matched contest throughout with Butler's largest lead being 10 points and Seton Hall's nine. The Bulldogs led 40-30 at halftime, but their last lead of the night came with 3:48 remaining in regulation.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.  

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cole Anthony on IG: 'I Will Be Back Soon'

    Injured UNC star's return can't come soon enough 🙏

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Cole Anthony on IG: 'I Will Be Back Soon'

    InsideCarolina.com
    via InsideCarolina.com

    College Basketball's Most Improved Players

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    College Basketball's Most Improved Players

    Rob Dauster
    via CollegeBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

    Steph Going to Wazzu for Klay's Jersey Retirement

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Steph Going to Wazzu for Klay's Jersey Retirement

    CougCenter
    via CougCenter

    No. 3 Duke Upset 79-72 by Unranked Clemson in ACC Action

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 3 Duke Upset 79-72 by Unranked Clemson in ACC Action

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report