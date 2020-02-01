Ryan Tannehill Wins 2019 NFL Comeback Player of the Year After Trade to Titans

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Most sports comeback stories involve a major injury or well-publicized off-field setback. Ryan Tannehill had neither—he was just a 2012 first-round pick viewed as a bust, seemingly consigned to spending the rest of his career as a backup.

One magical season later, Tannehill is the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year. The Tennessee Titans quarterback beat out Jimmy Garoppolo, Darren Waller and Dalvin Cook at Saturday's NFL Honors event in Miami.

Signed to a one-year contract to be Marcus Mariota's backup in Tennessee after a March 2019 trade to the Titans, Tannehill led the NFL in passer rating after he took over the starting role. He then helped guide the Titans to a surprise appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

While an obvious winner in most years, Tannehill had strong competition in 2019.

In his first full season as 49ers starter, Garoppolo threw for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. The 49ers went 13-3 on their way to earning the top seed in the NFC, with Garoppolo emerging as a solid starting quarterback helped by a strong running game and elite defense.

This came after Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2018 season.

"Things have a way of working out," Garoppolo told reporters on Jan. 15 of the ACL tear. "I always told myself it was a blessing in disguise, the ACL. "We got (Nick) Bosa out of it. That's a pretty good trade-off, I guess. But yeah, things have a way of working out I guess. This ride is crazy."

Waller became one of the 2019 season's breakout stars, recording 90 receptions for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns. The Georgia Tech product was suspended several times for drug use during his NFL career, including the entire 2017 season. His battle with substance abuse gained a spotlight when he was on Hard Knocks last year.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said of Waller, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN:

"It's one of the great stories in football, one of the great things I've seen in my career. Really proud of him. So thrilled for him getting it together and being an honest, upfront guy and talking about it. Giving other young people the same enthusiasm to beat it. The same confidence that they can beat whatever addiction that you might have."

Cook was in a similar situation to Garoppolo, battling back from injuries his first two seasons to rush for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns.