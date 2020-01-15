Jaguars President on Team's Recent Woes: 'We Have Done a Crappy Job of Winning'

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars know exactly why their attendance figures have been on the decline in recent seasons.

"We have done a crappy job of winning," team president Mark Lamping said, per John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. "Hopefully we will get better."

Jacksonville finished 2019 with a 6-10 record, and the franchise has only one winning season in the last 12 years.

"I would be surprised if the fan wasn't frustrated," Lamping added. "I'm frustrated but I go to the games for free."

Per Reid, the Jaguars ranked 29th in the NFL in both average attendance (59,987) and percentage (88.4), while there was an average of 6,687 fewer fans at games this season.



There is also limited optimism surrounding the organization after back-to-back last-place finishes in the AFC South.

Head coach Doug Marrone led the team to the AFC Championship Game in his first season at the helm in 2017, but the team has gone 11-21 in the past two years. He will hope to turn things around in 2020 after keeping his job through the recent struggles.

However, the squad has plenty of question marks throughout the roster, beginning at quarterback after Nick Foles disappointed in his four starts this season.

Jacksonville signed the Super Bowl MVP to a four-year, $88 million deal that included more than $50 million in guaranteed money. Even if Gardner Minshew II is capable of taking over at quarterback, the squad would face more than $33 million in dead cap by getting rid of Foles, per Spotrac.

There are other roster issues for a team that finished outside the top 20 in the NFL in both points scored and points allowed.

Even the team president doesn't seem to blame fans for bailing after the recent stretch.