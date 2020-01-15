Joe Burrow Says 'Cincinnati's Gonna Hate Me' over Hot Take on Skyline Chili

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers raises the National Championship Trophy with Ed Orgeron, Grant Delpit #7, Patrick Queen #8, and Rashard Lawrence #90 after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The LSU Tigers topped the Clemson Tigers, 42-25. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Message to Skyline Chili: If you were planning to sign Joe Burrow to an endorsement contract, don't bother.

He hates your product. 

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and national champion expressed his disgust with the Cincinnati staple in an interview with Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast Wednesday. 

"Oh, God. I hate it. Cincinnati's gonna hate me—I hate that stuff," Burrow said. "It's not real chili. It's just sauce. I mean, they've hated me for a while because I've had these takes since like I first got to Ohio State. And they're like, 'What do you mean? You're from Ohio!' and I'm like, 'Doesn't matter. I hate it.'"

Burrow, who attended high school in Ohio and went to Ohio State before transferring to LSU, has long been on record for his distaste for the Cincinnati staple. In 2018, Burrow tweeted the chili-spaghetti-cheese-and-more concoction is "terrible."

The replies to that tweet are filled with despondent Ohio natives, who staunchly defended Skyline Chili as a local delicacy.

Burrow will, barring some unforeseen change of plans, return to become a Cincinnati Bengal in April, since the franchise owns the No. 1 overall pick. Notably, the Bengals are the only major sports team in Cincinnati that has not named Skyline as their "official" chili.

It's probably a good thing for all parties that's the case.

Related

    Big Names Who Could Get Cut This Offseason

    Should the Bengals move on from Dalton?

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Big Names Who Could Get Cut This Offseason

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Post-CFB Natty Mock Draft 🔊

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Post-CFB Natty Mock Draft 🔊

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Every New HC's Biggest Challenege

    How each new head coach should be evaluated next season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every New HC's Biggest Challenege

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    These Stars Are About to Get PAID 💰

    Projecting contracts for top young players

    NFL logo
    NFL

    These Stars Are About to Get PAID 💰

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report