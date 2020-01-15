Joe Burrow Says 'Cincinnati's Gonna Hate Me' over Hot Take on Skyline Chili

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Message to Skyline Chili: If you were planning to sign Joe Burrow to an endorsement contract, don't bother.

He hates your product.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and national champion expressed his disgust with the Cincinnati staple in an interview with Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast Wednesday.

"Oh, God. I hate it. Cincinnati's gonna hate me—I hate that stuff," Burrow said. "It's not real chili. It's just sauce. I mean, they've hated me for a while because I've had these takes since like I first got to Ohio State. And they're like, 'What do you mean? You're from Ohio!' and I'm like, 'Doesn't matter. I hate it.'"

Burrow, who attended high school in Ohio and went to Ohio State before transferring to LSU, has long been on record for his distaste for the Cincinnati staple. In 2018, Burrow tweeted the chili-spaghetti-cheese-and-more concoction is "terrible."

The replies to that tweet are filled with despondent Ohio natives, who staunchly defended Skyline Chili as a local delicacy.

Burrow will, barring some unforeseen change of plans, return to become a Cincinnati Bengal in April, since the franchise owns the No. 1 overall pick. Notably, the Bengals are the only major sports team in Cincinnati that has not named Skyline as their "official" chili.

It's probably a good thing for all parties that's the case.