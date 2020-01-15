Boxer Sergey Kovalev Sued; Accused of Not Fully Paying $650K Assault Settlement

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 02: Sergey Kovalev prepares for his WBO light heavyweight title defense against Canelo Alvarez at MGM Grand Garden on November 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez won the title by an 11th-round knockout. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Boxer Sergey Kovalev is reportedly being sued over an alleged non-payment of a previously agreed settlement from a lawsuit.

Per TMZ, Jamie Frontz and Kovalev agreed to a $650,000 settlement after Frontz accused Kovalev of punching her in the face, but the Russian stopped paying after an initial instalment. 

"According to the court docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, Frontz claims Kovalev agreed to fork over $650,000 in 3 easy instalments...but stopped paying after cutting the initial $250,000 check in October," the article read.

Per the report, Kovalev has been charged with a felony assault after accusations made against him by Frontz. The case is still pending. Frontz said the alleged attack resulted in concussion and a displaced disk in her back. 

"Now, Frontz is suing for breach of contract—and though she didn't specify an exact dollar amount, it's clear she wants MORE money than the original $650,000 deal to cover legal fees and punitive damages," added TMZ.

In the lawsuit, it's said Kovalev earned at least $10 million from his most recent showdown against Canelo Alvarez.

The 36-year-old suffered an 11th-round loss in that encounter, one of only four in a professional career that has seen him win 34 fights and draw one. Kovalev is a three-time WBO light heavyweight champion.

 

Related

    Boxer Sergey Kovalev Sued; Accused of Not Fully Paying $650K Assault Settlement

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Boxer Sergey Kovalev Sued; Accused of Not Fully Paying $650K Assault Settlement

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Wilder Says He Will Rip Tyson Fury's Head Off in Rematch

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Wilder Says He Will Rip Tyson Fury's Head Off in Rematch

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Boxing Insider Notebook: Williams, Dulay, Salita, Fox, Khongsong, and more…

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Boxing Insider Notebook: Williams, Dulay, Salita, Fox, Khongsong, and more…

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com

    With Spence out, IBF orders interim title fight

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    With Spence out, IBF orders interim title fight

    Dan Rafael
    via ESPN.com