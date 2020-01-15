Super Bowl 2020: Predictions, Updated Bracket Odds and Schedule Guide

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Two NFL teams will soon be preparing for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, but who will they be?

On the AFC side, it will be either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Tennessee Titans. The former are looking to end a Super Bowl drought that stretches back to the 1969 season, while the latter's only appearance in the NFL's championship game came in the 1999 campaign.

The NFC participant will be either the San Francisco 49ers or Green Bay Packers. Each team made an appearance in the Super Bowl over the past 10 years, with the Packers winning it in the 2010 season and the 49ers losing to the Baltimore Ravens two seasons later.

As Super Bowl LIV approaches on February 2, here's everything you need to know about the current playoff picture.

Conference Championship Info

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game

Who: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Titans 28

NFC Championship Game

Who: No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Prediction: 49ers 24, Packers 20

Super Bowl LIV Info

Who: AFC champion vs. NFC champion

When: Sunday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Super Bowl Odds (via Caesars)

Kansas City Chiefs +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

San Francisco 49ers +150

Green Bay Packers +750

Tennessee Titans +800

Of the four remaining teams, only the Packers have won a Super Bowl this decade.

So there should be a fresh champion this year, particularly after the conference championship weekend.

That's because Green Bay will lose at San Francisco, while Kansas City will advance to Super Bowl LIV with a home win over Tennessee. The 49ers and Chiefs will then face off for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Hard Rock Stadium.

However, these two teams are going to advance to the Super Bowl in much different ways.

San Francisco will rely on its continued defensive success to beat Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game, much like it did the first time these two teams met this season. The 49ers held the Packers to only eight points and 198 yards in their Week 12 win at home.

Yet, that wasn't a rare showing for the 49ers, as it's pretty typical for how they've played throughout the season. It was similar to what San Francisco did last weekend against Minnesota, when it notched a 27-10 victory in the divisional round.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will notch an AFC Championship Game victory because of their offense.

Kansas City hasn't had the most defensive success this season, but that hasn't stopped it from winning 13 games, including its divisional-round matchup against Houston last week. However, that game required the Chiefs to come back from a 24-point deficit, and they won despite allowing 31 points.

That's because Kansas City scored 51 points, led by five touchdown passes by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It was an exciting showing for the Chiefs, who are always capable of striking for big plays because of their offensive playmakers.

When the Chiefs offense and the 49ers defense face off in Miami, it should provide one of the most exciting matchups of the NFL season.