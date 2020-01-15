Packers vs. 49ers: NFC Championship 2020 Odds and Over/Under Predictions

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Two of the most successful franchises in NFL history are set to face off on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

The San Francisco 49ers, who have won five Super Bowl championships, and four-time winners the Green Bay Packers will meet, with the opportunity to advance to Super Bowl LIV on the line.

San Francisco hasn't won a Super Bowl since the 1994 season, and its last appearance came in the 2012 campaign—its only loss in the championship game. Green Bay was last in the Super Bowl in the 2010 season, when it went on to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

If the 49ers win, they'll move into a tie with the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl titles in NFL history.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

NFC Championship Game Info

Date: Sunday, Jan. 19

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): San Francisco -7.5; Over/Under 45 points

Prediction: 49ers 24, Packers 20

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has faced some tough defenses over the years, but this 49ers unit is one of the more difficult challenges he's gone up against in his 15 NFL seasons.

San Francisco ranked No. 2 in the NFL during the regular season with only 281.8 total yards allowed per game. It was even more impressive in its divisional-round win over Minnesota last weekend, giving up only 147 total yards in a 27-10 victory.

Green Bay has an idea of what it's going up against. In Week 12 of the regular season, the Packers lost to the 49ers 37-8 in a Sunday night matchup in San Francisco. It was a one-sided contest from the start, as the 49ers shut out the Packers for two-and-a-half quarters and only allowed 198 total yards overall.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is focused this week on trying to prevent that from happening again this weekend.

"I think you have to look at everything," he said, according to Mike Spofford of Packers.com. "You have to learn from your mistakes, so you don't repeat them. I'm going to go back and watch that tape again to really try to grasp what happened and why it happened, and how can we adjust, and what are we going to do to ensure it doesn't happen."

Easier said than done, though. The 49ers are 14-3 this season for a number of reasons, another being their potent rushing attack. Mixing in Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert, San Francisco ranked second in the NFL in rushing offense during the regular season with 144.1 yards per game.

In the divisional round, San Francisco amassed 186 yards on the ground, with Coleman leading the way at 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Between the dominant defense and top-tier rushing attack, even 49ers players at other positions are impressed with what their teammates are accomplishing.

"They're pretty good right?" San Francisco tight end George Kittle said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "It's such a blast just to watch them, how they work together. ... If our defense keeps playing like that, all we have to do is not turn the ball over to win games."

Don't be surprised when the 49ers' defense continues to play just like that.

The NFC Championship Game will be competitive, as the Packers are a talented team that has also won 14 games this season. However, the 49ers are a better overall squad, and they'll continue to prove that by advancing to the Super Bowl.